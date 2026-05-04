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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'No Tears, Only Memories': Salman Khan Pays Tribute To Close Friend Sushil Kumar, Calls Him ‘Brother’

'No Tears, Only Memories': Salman Khan Pays Tribute To Close Friend Sushil Kumar, Calls Him ‘Brother’

Salman Khan mourns the loss of his ‘brother’ Sushil Kumar, sharing an emotional tribute that has touched fans across social media.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 May 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan mourns close friend Sushil Kumar's death.
  • Khan remembered Kumar as a brother for 42 years.
  • He praised Kumar's resilience and positive attitude.
  • Khan shared pictures of Kumar with Salim Khan.

Mumbai, May 4: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the night of Sunday, took to his social media account to mourn the loss of Sushil Kumar, his brother-like friend of 42 years.

The actor who seemed to have become emotional, penned a heartfelt note in his friend's remembrance.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

He wrote, “This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful even if he was down and out always smiling, dancing and no pain no stress in the worst of situations. Be it financial emotional physical he used to say ki farak nai Painda sab theek hoga.”

Salman further wrote, “Sushil Kumar is his name or at least was his name till 5 mins ago, fare well bro lived like a man fought death like a freaking heavy weight champion. No tears for u brother only memories n laughters.”

The actor further expressed, “My pra died with a smile on his face, Way to go brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go don’t know when n how toh kuch kar ke jao. now enjoy your cigarettes n whisky cheers bro think I am gonna miss ya a bit.”

Salman also shared a few pictures of Sushil with him and his legendary father Salim Khan.

While Salman Khan's relation with late Sushil Kumar is not clear, but going by the caption of the superstar, it seems that the latter was very close to the entire Khan family.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor is currently gearing up for his next release Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace".

Backed by Salma Khan under his home banner of Salman Khan Films, the project is being made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Salman Khan mourn on his social media?

Salman Khan mourned the loss of Sushil Kumar, whom he referred to as a brother-like friend of 42 years.

What was Sushil Kumar's relationship with Salman Khan?

Sushil Kumar was described as a brother-like friend for 42 years and seemed to be close to the entire Khan family.

How did Salman Khan describe Sushil Kumar?

Salman Khan described Sushil Kumar as the nicest, kindest, and most helpful person who was always smiling and faced difficulties without stress.

What is Salman Khan's next upcoming film?

Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', directed by Apoorva Lakhia and starring Chitrangada Singh.

Published at : 04 May 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Sushil Kumar Salman Khan ENtertainment News
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