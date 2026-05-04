Old Pic Of TVK Vijay With PM Modi Goes Viral Amid Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Old photo of PM Modi and actor Vijay resurfaces online.

Image dates to 2014, posted by Modi on Twitter.

Resurgence sparks debate amid Tamil Nadu election results.

Vijay's party TVK shows strong early election performance.

Just as Tamil Nadu waits for its election verdict, an old photograph has unexpectedly taken centre stage online. An old image with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor-turned-politician Vijay has resurfaced and it’s quickly become one of the most talked-about moments on social media.

ALSO READ: Is Trisha Krishnan Heading To Tirupati For Vijay Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026?

The Image That's Going Viral

With noted film personality in the south, Vijay pic.twitter.com/LKbyhQ197b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2014

The photograph in question isn’t new. It dates back to April 16, 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted it on his official Twitter handle with the caption: "With noted film personality in the south, Vijay".

In the image, Vijay, now leading his political outfit Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is seen sharing a cordial moment with the Prime Minister. While it was a simple interaction at the time, its sudden reappearance has given it an entirely new context.

Why Is It Trending Now?

Timing, as always, is everything. With Tamil Nadu on the brink of a decisive electoral outcome, the resurfaced photo has sparked a wave of online chatter. Many are reading into it, questioning whether it hints at something more than just a past meeting.

Social media users have been quick to dissect the image, fuelling debates and drawing their own conclusions. However, the photograph itself offers no fresh developments.

ALSO READ: Rahul Roy Flags Fake Videos Asking For Money In His Name, Urges Fans To Stay Alert: ‘I’m Not An Abandoned Person’

TVK’s Strong Showing Adds To The Intrigue

Adding weight to the speculation is TVK’s performance in early trends. The party is currently leading in 104 seats, marking a striking debut in Tamil Nadu politics.

Vijay himself is ahead in both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East) constituencies, with leads of over 2,990 votes and 3,299 votes, respectively, according to Election Commission of India trends. Counting began on the morning of May 4 and is still underway, with the final results yet to be declared.