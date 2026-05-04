Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesOld Pic Of TVK Vijay With PM Modi Goes Viral Amid Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

Old Pic Of TVK Vijay With PM Modi Goes Viral Amid Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

An old photo of PM Narendra Modi with Vijay resurfaces online ahead of Tamil Nadu election results, sparking fresh buzz and speculation across social media.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 May 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Old photo of PM Modi and actor Vijay resurfaces online.
  • Image dates to 2014, posted by Modi on Twitter.
  • Resurgence sparks debate amid Tamil Nadu election results.
  • Vijay's party TVK shows strong early election performance.

Just as Tamil Nadu waits for its election verdict, an old photograph has unexpectedly taken centre stage online. An old image with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor-turned-politician Vijay has resurfaced and it’s quickly become one of the most talked-about moments on social media.

ALSO READ: Is Trisha Krishnan Heading To Tirupati For Vijay Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026?

The Image That's Going Viral

The photograph in question isn’t new. It dates back to April 16, 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted it on his official Twitter handle with the caption: "With noted film personality in the south, Vijay".

In the image, Vijay, now leading his political outfit Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is seen sharing a cordial moment with the Prime Minister. While it was a simple interaction at the time, its sudden reappearance has given it an entirely new context.

Why Is It Trending Now?

Timing, as always, is everything. With Tamil Nadu on the brink of a decisive electoral outcome, the resurfaced photo has sparked a wave of online chatter. Many are reading into it, questioning whether it hints at something more than just a past meeting.

Social media users have been quick to dissect the image, fuelling debates and drawing their own conclusions. However, the photograph itself offers no fresh developments.

ALSO READ: Rahul Roy Flags Fake Videos Asking For Money In His Name, Urges Fans To Stay Alert: ‘I’m Not An Abandoned Person’

TVK’s Strong Showing Adds To The Intrigue

Adding weight to the speculation is TVK’s performance in early trends. The party is currently leading in 104 seats, marking a striking debut in Tamil Nadu politics.

Vijay himself is ahead in both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East) constituencies, with leads of over 2,990 votes and 3,299 votes, respectively, according to Election Commission of India trends. Counting began on the morning of May 4 and is still underway, with the final results yet to be declared.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the old photograph that has resurfaced online?

The resurfaced photograph shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor-turned-politician Vijay. It was originally posted by PM Modi on Twitter on April 16, 2014.

Why is this old photograph suddenly trending?

The photograph is trending now due to the ongoing Tamil Nadu election results. Its reappearance has sparked online discussions and speculation about its meaning.

What is the political significance of Vijay in this context?

Vijay is currently leading his political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The party's strong performance in early trends has added to the intrigue surrounding the resurfaced photo.

Has Vijay's party, TVK, performed well in the recent elections?

Yes, TVK is currently leading in 104 seats, which is a significant debut in Tamil Nadu politics. Vijay himself is also leading in two constituencies.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Photo Tamil Nadu Assembly Election TVK Vijay Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Old Pic Of TVK Vijay With PM Modi Goes Viral Amid Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
Old Pic Of TVK Vijay With PM Modi Goes Viral Amid Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
Celebrities
Rs 4,000 Shein Dress At State Dinner? Jennifer Rauchet Faces Row Over ‘America First’
Rs 4,000 Shein Dress At State Dinner? Jennifer Rauchet Faces Row Over ‘America First’
Celebrities
Rahul Roy Flags Fake Videos Asking For Money In His Name, Urges Fans To Stay Alert: ‘I’m Not An Abandoned Person’
Rahul Roy Flags Fake Videos Asking For Money In His Name, Urges Fans To Stay Alert: ‘I’m Not An Abandoned Person’
Celebrities
'No Tears, Only Memories': Salman Khan Pays Tribute To Close Friend Sushil Kumar, Calls Him ‘Brother’
'No Tears, Only Memories': Salman Khan Pays Tribute To Close Friend Sushil Kumar, Calls Him ‘Brother’
Advertisement

Videos

Election Update: Markets Surge 600 Points as BJP Leads Bengal, Vijay Shakes Tamil Nadu Race
Election Update: Vijay’s Party Surges Ahead in TN, BJP Leads Bengal as Close Fight Continues
Election Update: BJP Leads Bengal 115–103, Vijay Ahead in TN as Assam Crosses Majority Mark
Election Update: BJP Leads 106–105 in Bengal as Darjeeling Sweeps Saffron, Tight Race Continues
Election Update: BJP Surges to 118 in Bengal, TMC Falls Below 100 as Tight Race Intensifies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget