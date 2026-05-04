Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Rahul Roy debunks fake videos claiming financial distress.

Roy assures fans he is safe and well cared for.

He clarifies recent simple appearances were personal choices.

Roy warns public against entertaining financial help solicitations.

A wave of misleading videos has been doing the rounds online, showing Rahul Roy in a distressing light. Now, the actor has stepped in to set the record straight. In a strongly worded, he addressed fans directly, urging them not to fall for content that falsely claims he needs financial help.

The clarification comes amid growing concern among followers who were left confused by viral clips portraying a very different reality.

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Actor Dismisses Claims, Reassures Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)

Taking to his Instagram, Rahul made it clear that he is safe and well looked after.

"Thank you to all of you who showered me with love and support. This message is for all my haters, trolls, and fake video makers."

He went on to explain that he is living comfortably with his family and receiving their full support.

"I'm safe, and I'm well taken care by my sister @harimaapriyanka and brother-in-law @romeersen, I live at my sister's place. We have a lovely house in Madh, and I'm deeply loved by her which makes me the luckiest brother in the world, my twin brother lives in Canada Rohit Roy unfortunately due to work pressure of Rohit, I haven't met rohit from almost 9 years."

‘I Have Everything I Need,’ Says Rahul

Addressing the rumours head-on, the actor firmly rejected claims that he has been abandoned or is struggling.

"I have clothes, I have shoes, I have food, I have car, I'm not a abandoned person on road, the way fake videos are coming out is not true, my sister Hari maa and my brother in law Romeer sen have provided me with every thing please do not disturb their sanity, they are the only thing that is left to me," he wrote.

Rahul also mentioned why some of his recent appearances may have been misinterpreted. For him, simplicity isn’t a necessity, it’s a conscious decision.

"My problem is I like to stay, wear simple and easy things which is my personal choice, I don't take bodyguard that's my personal choice, if I sometimes travel by auto it's easy and quick it's my personal choice."

He clarified that the reels circulating online were purely professional commitments, not appeals for sympathy.

"I did those reels with simplicity not with clever thoughts, it was work and not any financial help to me, I always think work is work that's my personal choice my decisions are my choice and I waited for good work enough for long but it doesn't come, I cannot sit and waste myself, and of-course I have to look after my personal court cases too."

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Clear Warning To Public Over Fake Appeals

The actor didn’t hold back while cautioning fans about fraudulent fundraising claims.

"If anyone makes any videos and claim that they are helping me or they need money for me to help me financially kindly do not entertain, first check always from reliable resources @officialrahulroy @harimaapriyanka @romeersen, no other resources you should ever trust."

He also dismissed any reports of recent interviews.

"And so far I have not given an interview to any newschannel or magazine or podcaster or YouTuber."

The controversy gained momentum after several clips featuring Rahul surfaced online, including one where he was seen dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam from Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi, co-starring Pooja Bhatt. The videos, created alongside a content creator, quickly caught public attention but also led to widespread speculation.