No, Rahul Roy has explicitly stated that misleading videos showing him in a distressing light are false. He urged fans not to fall for content falsely claiming he needs financial help.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Rahul Roy Flags Fake Videos Asking For Money In His Name, Urges Fans To Stay Alert: ‘I’m Not An Abandoned Person’
Rahul Roy warns fans against fake videos seeking money in his name, clarifies he is safe, supported by family, and not in financial distress.
- Actor Rahul Roy debunks fake videos claiming financial distress.
- Roy assures fans he is safe and well cared for.
- He clarifies recent simple appearances were personal choices.
- Roy warns public against entertaining financial help solicitations.
A wave of misleading videos has been doing the rounds online, showing Rahul Roy in a distressing light. Now, the actor has stepped in to set the record straight. In a strongly worded, he addressed fans directly, urging them not to fall for content that falsely claims he needs financial help.
The clarification comes amid growing concern among followers who were left confused by viral clips portraying a very different reality.
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Actor Dismisses Claims, Reassures Fans
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Taking to his Instagram, Rahul made it clear that he is safe and well looked after.
"Thank you to all of you who showered me with love and support. This message is for all my haters, trolls, and fake video makers."
He went on to explain that he is living comfortably with his family and receiving their full support.
"I'm safe, and I'm well taken care by my sister @harimaapriyanka and brother-in-law @romeersen, I live at my sister's place. We have a lovely house in Madh, and I'm deeply loved by her which makes me the luckiest brother in the world, my twin brother lives in Canada Rohit Roy unfortunately due to work pressure of Rohit, I haven't met rohit from almost 9 years."
‘I Have Everything I Need,’ Says Rahul
Addressing the rumours head-on, the actor firmly rejected claims that he has been abandoned or is struggling.
"I have clothes, I have shoes, I have food, I have car, I'm not a abandoned person on road, the way fake videos are coming out is not true, my sister Hari maa and my brother in law Romeer sen have provided me with every thing please do not disturb their sanity, they are the only thing that is left to me," he wrote.
Rahul also mentioned why some of his recent appearances may have been misinterpreted. For him, simplicity isn’t a necessity, it’s a conscious decision.
"My problem is I like to stay, wear simple and easy things which is my personal choice, I don't take bodyguard that's my personal choice, if I sometimes travel by auto it's easy and quick it's my personal choice."
He clarified that the reels circulating online were purely professional commitments, not appeals for sympathy.
"I did those reels with simplicity not with clever thoughts, it was work and not any financial help to me, I always think work is work that's my personal choice my decisions are my choice and I waited for good work enough for long but it doesn't come, I cannot sit and waste myself, and of-course I have to look after my personal court cases too."
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Clear Warning To Public Over Fake Appeals
The actor didn’t hold back while cautioning fans about fraudulent fundraising claims.
"If anyone makes any videos and claim that they are helping me or they need money for me to help me financially kindly do not entertain, first check always from reliable resources @officialrahulroy @harimaapriyanka @romeersen, no other resources you should ever trust."
He also dismissed any reports of recent interviews.
"And so far I have not given an interview to any newschannel or magazine or podcaster or YouTuber."
The controversy gained momentum after several clips featuring Rahul surfaced online, including one where he was seen dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam from Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi, co-starring Pooja Bhatt. The videos, created alongside a content creator, quickly caught public attention but also led to widespread speculation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has Rahul Roy posted fake videos online asking for financial help?
Is Rahul Roy in a bad financial situation?
Rahul Roy has stated he is safe, well taken care of by his sister and brother-in-law, and has everything he needs. He is not abandoned or struggling financially.
Who is taking care of Rahul Roy?
Rahul Roy is being looked after by his sister, Harima Priyanka, and his brother-in-law, Romeer Sen. He lives with them and feels deeply loved and supported.
Why did Rahul Roy appear in simple videos online?
Rahul Roy chooses to wear simple things and travel by auto as a personal choice, not a sign of distress. He clarified that the reels were professional commitments, not appeals for financial help.
Should fans donate if asked to help Rahul Roy financially?
No, fans should not entertain any claims of helping Rahul Roy financially. They are advised to always check reliable resources like his official Instagram or his sister and brother-in-law's accounts.