Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Himanshi Khurana revealed past religious pressure in a relationship.

She refused, feeling it would betray her personal faith.

Asim Riaz relationship concluded over religious differences.

Himanshi Khurana talked about one of the most difficult aspects of her relationship with Asim Riaz, speaking about faith, religious differences and the emotional struggle she faced while they were together. During a conversation with her former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra, Khurana did not name Asim but described a situation in which she was asked to understand and accept another religion.

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Himanshi Khurana Recalls Pressure To Change Her Faith

Speaking on Paras Chhabra’s podcast, Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, Himanshi said her partner would often speak positively about his religion and wanted her to understand it. She maintained that he had never behaved badly with her, but said accepting another faith was ultimately something she could not agree to.

“He used to tell me the good things about his religion. Everyone tells you about those things; there is nothing wrong with that. They wanted me to understand it and accept it, but it was not acceptable to me. There was nothing wrong with him, he never misbehaved with me, but it was my own choice that I did not want to do something like that,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paras S Chhabra (@paraschhabra)

'Felt Like I Was Betraying My God'

The conflict, Khurana explained, was not simply about choosing between two religions. It forced her to confront how deeply her own beliefs were rooted in her upbringing.

“I felt like I was betraying my God,” Khurana said.

She recalled questioning whether she could genuinely adopt another faith while the beliefs she had grown up with remained an instinctive part of her.

“I said, if I bow my head before your God, automatically ‘Waheguru’ will come out of my mouth. That would also be a betrayal. And this is already inside me. How can I remove it?”

Khurana said she also found herself thinking about what a change in faith could mean for her identity and even her last rites.

She recalled that then she was questioned whether she'll be cremated or buried?

Anyone can have any choice. I believe everyone should have their own individual choice,” she said.

She also stressed that she believed the same difficulty could exist for anyone being asked to leave behind the beliefs they had followed since childhood.

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Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s relationship

Himanshi and Asim met on Bigg Boss 13, where their relationship gradually became one of the show's most closely followed romances. Himanshi entered the reality show as a wild-card contestant while she was already in another relationship. She later ended that relationship and began dating Asim.

The pair subsequently appeared together in music videos including “Kalla Sohna Nai”, “Afsos Karoge” and “Khyaal Rakheya Kar”.

After around four years together, Himanshi and Asim announced their separation in December 2023. At the time, Himanshi wrote in a breakup statement, “Yes, me and Asim are not together anymore. All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy."