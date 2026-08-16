Rain To Spoil IND vs SL Test Day 2 In Galle? Check Latest Weather Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India reached 288/2 against Sri Lanka on rain-curtailed first day.

Padikkal scored 131*, with Rahul contributing 77 runs.

Heavy rain forecast threatens Day 2 play in Galle.

IND vs SL 1st Test: India made a strong start to the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, but weather could once again disrupt their progress. After rain curtailed the opening day's play, another wet spell is forecast for Sunday, August 16. India finished Day 1 at 288/2, with only 73 overs possible because of repeated interruptions. With the Test carrying major significance for India's ICC World Test Championship campaign, further loss of playing time could prove frustrating for the visitors.

Rain Could Disrupt Day 2 In Galle

The weather forecast for Galle remains a concern ahead of the second day's action. According to AccuWeather, there is a 73% chance of precipitation in the region on August 16.

Cloudy conditions are expected to persist through much of the day, with the possibility of intermittent rain.

Read More: Arshdeep Singh’s Savage Reply To Paparazzi During Airport Exit With Samreen Kaur

For India, another heavily truncated day would be particularly inconvenient after they established a commanding position on the opening day.

India In Strong Position After Day 1

Despite the weather interruptions, India's batsmen made the most of the available time in the middle.

Devdutt Padikkal was the standout performer, producing a memorable century and ending the day unbeaten on 131. His innings has put the team in an excellent position as they prepare to resume their first innings.

KL Rahul also made a valuable contribution, scoring 77 before retiring hurt. His partnership with Padikkal helped India build a substantial total and kept Sri Lanka's bowlers under pressure.

At 288/2, India have already laid a strong foundation and will be looking to push towards a sizeable first-innings total when play resumes.

However, the weather remains the biggest variable heading into Day 2. They need as much uninterrupted cricket as possible, particularly given the importance of the Test to their WTC final qualification hopes.

Any further rain-related delays could reduce the amount of time available to force a result, making the forecast in Galle something both teams will be watching closely.