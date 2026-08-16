Anurag Kashyap Hits Back At PM Modi’s ‘Dimagi Naxal’ Remark, Suggests Him 'Therapy'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘dimagi Naxal’ remarks made during his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort. Kashyap took aim at the use of such labels, arguing that young people should be approached through education, critical thinking and therapy rather than political branding.

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Anurag Kashyap Reacts To PM Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' Remark

Kashyap took to social media to respond to the Prime Minister’s comments, questioning whether today’s political language reflects the concerns and understanding of younger generations.

He wrote, "Ye budhau logon ko sach mein aaj ke bachche samajh mein nahin aate. 'Dimagi Naxal' bol ke lagta hai inko koi brahmastra choddha hai. Uncle, bachchon ko Naxal kya hota hai wahi nahi pata, pehle kitabon mein se jo chapter delete kiye hain wo wapis daalo. Lekin phir uske liye school chalo karne padenge aur teacher bhi chahiye."

Kashyap then suggested that therapy and a better understanding of Gen Z's language were also needed.

He added, "Mera suggestion hai thoda 'therapy; kar lo. Bahut zaroori hai. Uske baad manipulation ke liye Gen Z ki bhasha bhi seekhni hogi agar un tak pahunchna hai. Aur uske liye aapka padha likha hona bhi zaroori hai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Filmmaker Takes Another Swipe On Instagram

Kashyap later continued his criticism through an Instagram Story, this time turning his attention towards the response his social media posts receive from online trolls.

He wrote, "Iss baar meri post pe hazar se zyada trolls nahin aaye. I think sarkar ke IT Cell ki arthik halat theek nahin hai. World bank se thoda aur lena padega."

(Image Source: Instagram/@anuragkashyap10)

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What Was PM Modi's Remark About 'Dimagi Naxals'?

During his Independence Day address, PM Modi warned about what he described as ‘dimagi Naxals’, saying they were seeking ways to promote violence and anarchy.

The Prime Minister said, "These dimagi Naxals are looking for ways of violence and anarchy. They are resorting to various tactics to drag society to the wrong path. We must identify these dimagi Naxals, isolate them, and steer the nation's youth toward the mainstream effort of transforming India into a developed nation," he said.

Modi drew a distinction between armed Naxals operating in the jungles and what he described as ‘dimagi Naxals’ present within power structures. He said the latter needed to be identified and isolated so that the country's youth could be connected with the mainstream effort towards a developed India.