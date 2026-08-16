Bizarre Pakistan Blunder In FIH World Cup As Team Leaves Protective Gear Behind

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan suffered 1-4 defeat against England in World Cup.

Missing equipment delayed play, captain received green card.

Pakistan next plays Wales, then arch-rivals India.

FIH Hockey World Cup: Pakistan endured a difficult start to their FIH Men's World Cup 2026 campaign, suffering a 1-4 defeat to England on Saturday. However, the result was not the only setback for the former world champions. A bizarre incident during the match added to Pakistan's troubles, with the team seemingly caught unprepared when England earned a penalty corner. The required protective equipment was apparently not immediately available on the field, forcing a Pakistan player to rush back to the changing area to retrieve it.

Pakistan Forced Into Last-Minute Equipment Dash

The incident occurred around the 17th minute, shortly after England had taken a 1-0 lead.

When England won a penalty corner, Pakistan needed to quickly put their protective equipment in place.

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Instead, a player had to sprint off and bring the gear onto the pitch before England could take the set piece.

The delay also had a disciplinary consequence. Pakistan captain Abu Bakar Mahmood was shown a green card by the referee and was subsequently required to leave the field for two minutes.

The sequence was an especially unusual sight and added to an already frustrating evening against England.

Pakistan Face Wales & India Next

Pakistan were unable to recover from their difficult start and eventually went down 1-4 to England in their opening FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 fixture.

The defeat leaves them with little room for error in their next two matches. Pakistan are scheduled to take on Wales on August 17, before facing arch-rivals India on August 19.

The upcoming fixtures will provide Pakistan with an opportunity to respond on the field, but the opening loss and the penalty-corner equipment mishap have already put the team under scrutiny.