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English NewsCitiesKFC Outlet In Mangaluru Sealed After Surprise Raid Over Complaint Of Foul-Smelling Chicken

KFC Outlet In Mangaluru Sealed After Surprise Raid Over Complaint Of Foul-Smelling Chicken

The inspection comes amid wider food safety checks across Karnataka, including raids at hotels and resorts in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Food safety officials inspected KFC Mangaluru for spoiled chicken.
  • Authorities sealed godown, sent chicken samples for lab analysis.
  • Karnataka food safety inspections seized expired food from hotels.

A food safety inspection was carried out at a KFC restaurant in Karnataka's Mangaluru after a customer complained that spoiled and foul-smelling chicken had been delivered after an online order.

The outlet, located at City Centre on K.S. Rao Road, was inspected by Food Safety Department officials following the complaint. The customer had ordered Chicken Peri Peri Legs online and allegedly found the food stale.

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Godown Sealed, Samples Sent For Testing

Following the complaint, officials from the Food Safety Department inspected several areas of the outlet, including the kitchen, storeroom, cold storage facilities, deep freezer and fried chicken stock.

As part of the inspection, the authorities sealed the godown and took chicken samples for laboratory analysis.

Officials said any further action would depend on the findings of the laboratory report.

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Food Safety Checks Continue Across Karnataka

The raid at the Mangaluru outlet comes amid a series of inspections by the Food Safety Department across Karnataka.

In Mysuru city and district, food safety officials seized 9 kg of expired chicken from Rio Meridian Hotel, 68 kg of meat from Grand Mercure Hotel and 4 kg of mushrooms from Q Star Hotel. Further investigation is underway, officials said. 

The Health Department separately inspected resorts in Mysuru and Nanjangud taluks. Three resorts were checked during the drive, following which three notices were issued.

Officials also collected five food samples, including two legal samples and three survey samples. During the drive, 16 kg of expired and perishable food items were seized and discarded.

Last week, inspections at several luxury hotels and resorts in Bengaluru, including Four Seasons and Shangri-La, uncovered a number of food safety violations.  

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted the food safety inspection at KFC Mangaluru?

A customer complained that spoiled and foul-smelling Chicken Peri Peri Legs were delivered after an online order. This led to an inspection by Food Safety Department officials.

What actions did officials take during the KFC Mangaluru inspection?

Officials inspected various areas of the outlet, including the kitchen and cold storage. They sealed the godown and sent chicken samples for laboratory analysis.

Are food safety inspections limited to KFC Mangaluru?

No, the inspection at KFC Mangaluru is part of ongoing food safety checks across Karnataka. Similar inspections have taken place in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

What items were seized during other food safety inspections in Karnataka?

In Mysuru, officials seized 9 kg of expired chicken, 68 kg of meat, and 4 kg of mushrooms from various hotels. The Health Department also seized 16 kg of expired and perishable food items from resorts.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mysuru Mangalore Karnataka Food Safety
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