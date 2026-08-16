KFC Outlet In Mangaluru Sealed After Surprise Raid Over Complaint Of Foul-Smelling Chicken

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Food safety officials inspected KFC Mangaluru for spoiled chicken.

Authorities sealed godown, sent chicken samples for lab analysis.

Karnataka food safety inspections seized expired food from hotels.

A food safety inspection was carried out at a KFC restaurant in Karnataka's Mangaluru after a customer complained that spoiled and foul-smelling chicken had been delivered after an online order.

The outlet, located at City Centre on K.S. Rao Road, was inspected by Food Safety Department officials following the complaint. The customer had ordered Chicken Peri Peri Legs online and allegedly found the food stale.

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Godown Sealed, Samples Sent For Testing

Following the complaint, officials from the Food Safety Department inspected several areas of the outlet, including the kitchen, storeroom, cold storage facilities, deep freezer and fried chicken stock.

As part of the inspection, the authorities sealed the godown and took chicken samples for laboratory analysis.

Officials said any further action would depend on the findings of the laboratory report.

Mangaluru, Karnataka: Food safety officials conducted a surprise raid at a KFC outlet in Mangaluru's City Centre on K.S. Rao Road following a customer complaint alleging that they received spoiled, foul-smelling chicken ordered online.



During the inspection of the kitchen,… pic.twitter.com/K0InEr2ghz — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

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Food Safety Checks Continue Across Karnataka

The raid at the Mangaluru outlet comes amid a series of inspections by the Food Safety Department across Karnataka.

In Mysuru city and district, food safety officials seized 9 kg of expired chicken from Rio Meridian Hotel, 68 kg of meat from Grand Mercure Hotel and 4 kg of mushrooms from Q Star Hotel. Further investigation is underway, officials said.

Mysuru, Karnataka: The Food Safety Department conducts inspections across Mysuru city and district. Authorities seized 9 kg of expired chicken from Rio Meridian Hotel, 68 kg of meat from Grand Mercure Hotel, and 4 kg of mushrooms from Q Star Hotel. Further investigation underway.… pic.twitter.com/zGnVhiKUUI — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

The Health Department separately inspected resorts in Mysuru and Nanjangud taluks. Three resorts were checked during the drive, following which three notices were issued.

Officials also collected five food samples, including two legal samples and three survey samples. During the drive, 16 kg of expired and perishable food items were seized and discarded.

Last week, inspections at several luxury hotels and resorts in Bengaluru, including Four Seasons and Shangri-La, uncovered a number of food safety violations.