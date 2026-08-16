Awarapan 3 Coming Soon? Emraan Hashmi Drops Major Hint As Film Scores Big Opening

Emraan Hashmi has given fans fresh reason to celebrate after hinting that Awarapan 3 could be on the horizon. The actor dropped the tease while visiting a Mumbai theatre with co-star Disha Patani during the promotion of Awarapan 2, sparking loud cheers from the audience.

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Emraan Hashmi Thanks Fans For Bringing Awarapan Back

Nearly two decades after first playing Shivam Pandit, Emraan returned to theatres and interacted with fans during the interval of the action thriller. He thanked audiences for their continued support, saying the franchise now belonged as much to its fans as to its makers.

Speaking to the crowd about revisiting the story with greater scale, action and emotion, Emraan said, "This is a film which belongs to the fans more than the makers, which is why we have returned. We have made this journey even more thrilling with more action and emotions. On Friday, the film will be out of our hands and in yours."

When a fan declared that the film was set to become a super-hit, the actor urged the audience to hold their excitement until they had watched the rest of it.

"The movie is not over yet; the second half is better."

Awarapan 3 Hint Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

It was Emraan's final remark that truly electrified the theatre. As he expressed hope that audiences would enjoy the film, the actor also appeared to suggest that Shivam Pandit's journey may not end with the current sequel.

"We hope you enjoy the entire film, and hopefully, Awarapan 3 very soon."

The brief hint was enough to send fans cheering and fuel speculation about a possible third instalment of the franchise.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has crossed the Rs 50 crore net mark in India within just two days of its release, following a strong jump in collections on Day 2.

The film earned Rs 33.75 crore net on its second day, marking a 53.4% increase from its opening-day collection of Rs 22 crore net. Across 10,496 shows, the two-day total has now reached Rs 55.75 crore net, while the film's India gross collection stands at Rs 66.90 crore.

The film has also added to its earnings overseas, collecting Rs 3.50 crore on Day 2. Its total overseas gross has consequently climbed to Rs6 crore, taking Awarapan 2's worldwide gross collection to Rs 72.90 crore so far.

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Emraan Returns As Shivam Pandit

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 sees Emraan reprise his role as Shivam Pandit. Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky also feature in the film.

The original Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, arrived in cinemas on June 29, 2007. Although it did not perform strongly at the box office upon release, the film gradually built a devoted fan following. Its soundtrack, particularly songs such as Toh Phir Aao, has continued to remain popular over the years.

(With inputs from ANI)