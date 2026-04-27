Rohit Shetty Drops 'Golmaal 5' BTS Photos With Ajay Devgn And Team; Wraps Ooty Schedule

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Golmaal 5 filming in Ooty concludes with cast celebrations.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn share behind-the-scenes joy.

Actors ride a signature large bike, hinting at fun.

Akshay Kumar reportedly joins as the antagonist.

The madness is back, and fans have fresh reason to celebrate. Golmaal 5 has completed its Ooty shooting schedule, with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn sharing lively behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set. Packed with nostalgia, laughter and the franchise’s trademark chaos, the latest update has only increased excitement for the comedy sequel.

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Ooty Schedule Comes To An End

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

The cast of the upcoming film, including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi and Shreyas Talpade, has wrapped filming in Ooty.

Rohit Shetty posted cheerful moments featuring the full gang enjoying time together against the scenic backdrop of lush greenery and Nilgiri trees. In the visuals, the actors were seen seated on a large bike, a playful nod to one of the franchise’s most recognisable symbols.

“Riding through positive vibes since 20 years, Golmaal 5 | Ooty Schedule," wrote Rohit Shetty.

Ajay Devgn Shares Exciting Hint

Ajay Devgn also uploaded the same images, teasing audiences about what lies ahead for the new instalment.

“Iss baar sawaari badi hai, aur entertainment usse bhi zyada bada hoga (This time, the ride is bigger—and the entertainment will be even bigger) #Golmaal5 Ooty schedule with the boys @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez"

Arshad Warsi Joins The Celebration

Arshad Warsi marked the schedule wrap in his own fun style.

He wrote, “Ooty schedule wrap with the Boys/Men !! Golmaal 5!!!!!"

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Akshay Kumar Reportedly Plays Antagonist

The film also stars Akshay Kumar, who is reportedly set to take on the antagonist’s role. His addition has already sparked curiosity, especially after his appearance in the announcement video.

The Golmaal journey began in 2006 and went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most successful comedy franchises. With its ensemble cast, slapstick humour and family-friendly appeal, the series has maintained strong popularity across generations.