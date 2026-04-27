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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRohit Shetty Drops 'Golmaal 5' BTS Photos With Ajay Devgn And Team; Wraps Ooty Schedule

Rohit Shetty Drops 'Golmaal 5' BTS Photos With Ajay Devgn And Team; Wraps Ooty Schedule

Golmaal 5 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and the team have wrapped the Ooty schedule. Rohit Shetty shared fun BTS moments from the shoot.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Golmaal 5 filming in Ooty concludes with cast celebrations.
  • Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn share behind-the-scenes joy.
  • Actors ride a signature large bike, hinting at fun.
  • Akshay Kumar reportedly joins as the antagonist.

The madness is back, and fans have fresh reason to celebrate. Golmaal 5 has completed its Ooty shooting schedule, with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn sharing lively behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set. Packed with nostalgia, laughter and the franchise’s trademark chaos, the latest update has only increased excitement for the comedy sequel.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta Visits Delhi’s Hanuman Temple After Punjab Kings’ Win Over Delhi Capitals | WATCH

Ooty Schedule Comes To An End

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

The cast of the upcoming film, including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi and Shreyas Talpade, has wrapped filming in Ooty.

Rohit Shetty posted cheerful moments featuring the full gang enjoying time together against the scenic backdrop of lush greenery and Nilgiri trees. In the visuals, the actors were seen seated on a large bike, a playful nod to one of the franchise’s most recognisable symbols.

“Riding through positive vibes since 20 years, Golmaal 5 | Ooty Schedule," wrote Rohit Shetty.

Ajay Devgn Shares Exciting Hint

Ajay Devgn also uploaded the same images, teasing audiences about what lies ahead for the new instalment.

“Iss baar sawaari badi hai, aur entertainment usse bhi zyada bada hoga (This time, the ride is bigger—and the entertainment will be even bigger) #Golmaal5 Ooty schedule with the boys @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez"

Arshad Warsi Joins The Celebration

Arshad Warsi marked the schedule wrap in his own fun style.

He wrote, “Ooty schedule wrap with the Boys/Men !! Golmaal 5!!!!!"

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Girl Dad’ Moment Wins Hearts As He Takes Dua To Her First Live Musical, Fans Hear Her Voice: WATCH

Akshay Kumar Reportedly Plays Antagonist

The film also stars Akshay Kumar, who is reportedly set to take on the antagonist’s role. His addition has already sparked curiosity, especially after his appearance in the announcement video.

The Golmaal journey began in 2006 and went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most successful comedy franchises. With its ensemble cast, slapstick humour and family-friendly appeal, the series has maintained strong popularity across generations.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Ooty shooting schedule for Golmaal 5 wrapped up?

Yes, the Ooty shooting schedule for Golmaal 5 has been completed. The cast and crew have wrapped up filming in the scenic location.

Who are the main actors involved in the Golmaal 5 Ooty schedule?

The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Shreyas Talpade. Rohit Shetty also shared glimpses from the set.

What is the significance of the large bike in the Golmaal franchise?

The large bike is one of the franchise's most recognizable symbols. The cast was seen playfully posing on one during the Ooty schedule wrap.

Is there any news about Akshay Kumar's role in Golmaal 5?

Akshay Kumar is reportedly set to play the antagonist in Golmaal 5. His addition has generated significant curiosity among fans.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Shetty Ajay Devgn Arshad Warsi Akshay Kumar ENtertainment News Golmaal 5
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