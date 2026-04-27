Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended Cocomelon musical with daughter.

It was daughter Dua's very first live musical experience.

Fans praised Singh's

The couple is expecting their second child, Singh's film is successful.

Ranveer Singh is known for his larger-than-life energy, but this time it was his softer side that stole the spotlight. The actor recently shared a touching family moment after taking daughter Dua to her very first live musical with wife Deepika Padukone. The warm glimpse into their day quickly went viral, leaving fans emotional over his affectionate “girl dad” energy.

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Ranveer Singh Opens Up About Special Day With Dua

The family attended the Cocomelon Live musical at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, where children and parents came together for a lively and colourful experience.

Speaking about the outing, Ranveer said, “It was a beautiful Sunday morning spent. There was such great energy in the theatre. All the kids and their mumma and papa and grandparents were enjoying the show, having a blast, singing and dancing along. So much fun, happiness, joy and colour. It was a really lovely experience.”

He then shared why the day meant even more to the family.

“It is a little extra special for us because this is our Dua baby’s first show. And I am very grateful to the team at NMACC for bringing us these experiences from around the world and allowing us to make memories that last a lifetime.”

Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Dua’s Voice

While Ranveer spoke in the video, a baby’s voice was heard in the background, leading many fans to wonder if it was little Dua.

One user commented, “also he kept looking at her direction” while another replied, “Yeah.. came here to say this. You can see a tiny hint of her in his glasses. Ugh I am obsessed.”

Another fan wrote, “In his Daddy era both on screen & off screen”, while one more added, “Dua cutie such a sweet voice, need to see Dua & Dua ke papa together more”

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What’s Next For Ranveer and Deepika?

Ranveer and Deepika recently surprised fans by revealing they are expecting their second child. The announcement was shared on Instagram, with daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

Professionally, Ranveer is currently celebrating the massive success of Dhurandhar The Revenge. The film reportedly crossed Rs 1,750 crore worldwide and Rs 1,000 crore net in India, becoming the first Bollywood film to do so.

He is next set to appear in Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta and co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Deepika, meanwhile, is preparing for the release of King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Arshad Warsi, and is slated to release on December 24, 2026.