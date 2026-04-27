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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh’s ‘Girl Dad’ Moment Wins Hearts As He Takes Dua To Her First Live Musical, Fans Hear Her Voice: WATCH

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Girl Dad’ Moment Wins Hearts As He Takes Dua To Her First Live Musical, Fans Hear Her Voice: WATCH

Ranveer Singh wins hearts after taking daughter Dua to her first live musical with Deepika Padukone. Fans adore his sweet ‘girl dad’ energy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended Cocomelon musical with daughter.
  • It was daughter Dua's very first live musical experience.
  • Fans praised Singh's
  • The couple is expecting their second child, Singh's film is successful.

Ranveer Singh is known for his larger-than-life energy, but this time it was his softer side that stole the spotlight. The actor recently shared a touching family moment after taking daughter Dua to her very first live musical with wife Deepika Padukone. The warm glimpse into their day quickly went viral, leaving fans emotional over his affectionate “girl dad” energy.

ALSO READ: ‘Patriot Is Made For Malayalis, Will Cater To People Of Kerala,’ Says Mammoothy At Press Meet In Kochi

Ranveer Singh Opens Up About Special Day With Dua

Are we hearing baby Dua in the bg?
by u/Reasonable_Emu_8639 in RanveersinghActor

The family attended the Cocomelon Live musical at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, where children and parents came together for a lively and colourful experience.

Speaking about the outing, Ranveer said, “It was a beautiful Sunday morning spent. There was such great energy in the theatre. All the kids and their mumma and papa and grandparents were enjoying the show, having a blast, singing and dancing along. So much fun, happiness, joy and colour. It was a really lovely experience.”

He then shared why the day meant even more to the family.

“It is a little extra special for us because this is our Dua baby’s first show. And I am very grateful to the team at NMACC for bringing us these experiences from around the world and allowing us to make memories that last a lifetime.”

Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Dua’s Voice

While Ranveer spoke in the video, a baby’s voice was heard in the background, leading many fans to wonder if it was little Dua.

One user commented, “also he kept looking at her direction” while another replied, “Yeah.. came here to say this. You can see a tiny hint of her in his glasses. Ugh I am obsessed.”

Another fan wrote, “In his Daddy era both on screen & off screen”, while one more added, “Dua cutie such a sweet voice, need to see Dua & Dua ke papa together more”

ALSO READ: Pakistan Releases ‘Mera Lyari’ Trailer After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar; Film Highlights A Female-Led Story

What’s Next For Ranveer and Deepika?

Ranveer and Deepika recently surprised fans by revealing they are expecting their second child. The announcement was shared on Instagram, with daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

Professionally, Ranveer is currently celebrating the massive success of Dhurandhar The Revenge. The film reportedly crossed Rs 1,750 crore worldwide and Rs 1,000 crore net in India, becoming the first Bollywood film to do so.

He is next set to appear in Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta and co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Deepika, meanwhile, is preparing for the release of King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Arshad Warsi, and is slated to release on December 24, 2026.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What special event did Ranveer Singh recently attend with his family?

Ranveer Singh recently took his daughter Dua to her very first live musical, the Cocomelon Live show at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, with his wife Deepika Padukone.

Why was the Cocomelon Live musical outing particularly special for Ranveer Singh?

This outing was extra special as it marked their daughter Dua's first live show. Ranveer expressed gratitude to NMACC for facilitating these memorable experiences.

What detail about the video of Ranveer Singh's outing made fans emotional?

Fans were touched by Ranveer's 'girl dad' energy and a baby's voice heard in the background, which many speculated was their daughter Dua.

What significant personal news did Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently share?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently revealed they are expecting their second child, announcing the news with a picture of their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Dua Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News CoComelon
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