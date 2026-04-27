Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mammootty states Patriot is made for Malayali viewers, not pan-India.

He believes Patriot will be a landmark, setting new industry standards.

Mammootty explains actor confrontations have deeper narrative reasons.

The film features Mammootty as an officer facing espionage accusations.

During a press meet for Patriot in Kochi, actor Mammootty said something that has created a chatter on social media platforms. The veteran star said that the film is primarily made for Malayali viewers and is not intended as a pan-India project. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Revathy, and Nayanthara, and is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. It is produced by Anto Joseph and Anil Kumar.

‘Film Is Made For Malayalis’

“This film is made for Malayalis. While we hope it may eventually find an audience outside Kerala, the primary goal was to cater to the people of Kerala, whose cinematic tastes have evolved significantly over the years,” Mammootty said. He further clarified, “This is not a pan-India film.”

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Despite this, the actor expressed confidence that Patriot could be a landmark for the Malayalam industry. “Patriot will be a game-changer. It will set a new standard and hopefully open the doors for more big-budget films in Malayalam cinema,” he added.

This is not it. One of the biggest highlights of the film is the much-anticipated face-off between Mammootty and Mohanlal. The two legendary actors will share screen space after a gap of 13 years. Speaking about their confrontation scenes, Mammootty said they are not included merely for spectacle.

“These fights are not included just for spectacle. There’s a deeper reason behind them, which will become clear once the audience sees the film,” he explained.

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About Patriot

In the spy-action film Patriot, Mammootty portrays a retired JAG officer whose life is upended by a wrongful accusation of espionage. Forced to fight for his reputation, he is drawn into a high-stakes undercover operation involving the country’s safety.

The plot thickens with the arrival of a veteran military specialist, played by Mohanlal, who partners with him to navigate the mission’s complexities. However, the team's cohesion is tested by Fahadh Faasil’s character, an official whose deep-seated skepticism about their partnership suggests hidden dangers and a potential betrayal within the ranks.

The film releases on May 1.