Priyanka Chopra To Make Special Appearance In Mira Nair's Upcoming Film 'Amri': Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Chopra reportedly filmed a special appearance for Mira Nair's film.

The biographical drama focuses on the life of painter Amrita Sher-Gil.

Nair's passion project traces Sher-Gil's life across India, Hungary, France.

Lead casting for Amrita Sher-Gil remains unconfirmed by the filmmakers.

Priyanka Chopra may soon be seen in an unexpected new role. A report by Mid-Day sugests that the global star has filmed a special appearance for acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair's long-awaited biographical drama based on celebrated painter Amrita Sher-Gil.

While the makers have stayed silent, the updated has already created strong buzz among fans.

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Priyanka Chopra Said To Have Shot For The Film

According to reports of Mid-Day, Priyanka Chopra has completed filming for her portions in the project, tentatively titled Amri. Details around her character remain tightly guarded, adding more intrigue to the development.

A source close to Mid-Day shared, “The film aims to present the painter’s life across Hungary, India, and France. There was a specific part for which Mira had approached Priyanka last year, and she shot for it last week. The actor was in Hyderabad to finish some work on ‘Varanasi’. After that, she flew down to Amritsar and filmed for two days."

Neither Priyanka’s team nor the production side commented on the matter at the time of publication.

Mira Nair’s Long-Planned Passion Project

The film has reportedly been close to Mira Nair’s heart for several years. First announced in 2020 after A Suitable Boy, the drama is expected to trace Sher-Gil’s life from 1915 to 1941, moving through India, Hungary and France.

Industry reports also claim the filmmaker spent years securing backing for the ambitious period production.

Lead Cast Still Under Wraps

While several names have surfaced in connection with the project, the lead casting has not been officially confirmed yet. Reports suggest the film may feature a large ensemble from the Hindi film industry.

Tanya Maniktala has previously clarified that she is not playing the central role, keeping speculation alive over who will portray Sher-Gil on screen.

Who Was Amrita Sher-Gil?

Amrita Sher-Gil is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of modern Indian art. Known for blending European techniques with Indian subjects, her work captured emotion, identity and everyday life with striking honesty.

Born in Budapest to a Sikh aristocrat father and Hungarian mother, she later moved to India and developed a style that remains influential even today.

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Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Release

Meanwhile, Priyanka is also expected to appear in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is scheduled for release on April 7, 2027.