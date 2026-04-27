Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra To Make Special Appearance In Mira Nair's Upcoming Film 'Amri': Report

Priyanka Chopra To Make Special Appearance In Mira Nair's Upcoming Film 'Amri': Report

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly set for a special cameo in Mira Nair’s Amrita Sher-Gil biopic Amri. Here’s what the latest report claims.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyanka Chopra reportedly filmed a special appearance for Mira Nair's film.
  • The biographical drama focuses on the life of painter Amrita Sher-Gil.
  • Nair's passion project traces Sher-Gil's life across India, Hungary, France.
  • Lead casting for Amrita Sher-Gil remains unconfirmed by the filmmakers.

Priyanka Chopra may soon be seen in an unexpected new role. A report by Mid-Day sugests that the global star has filmed a special appearance for acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair's long-awaited biographical drama based on celebrated painter Amrita Sher-Gil.

While the makers have stayed silent, the updated has already created strong buzz among fans.

ALSO READ: 'Kundlis Didn’t Match': Indira Gandhi Arranged Ameesha Patel’s Parents’ Marriage

Priyanka Chopra Said To Have Shot For The Film

According to reports of Mid-Day, Priyanka Chopra has completed filming for her portions in the project, tentatively titled Amri. Details around her character remain tightly guarded, adding more intrigue to the development.

A source close to Mid-Day shared, “The film aims to present the painter’s life across Hungary, India, and France. There was a specific part for which Mira had approached Priyanka last year, and she shot for it last week. The actor was in Hyderabad to finish some work on ‘Varanasi’. After that, she flew down to Amritsar and filmed for two days."

Neither Priyanka’s team nor the production side commented on the matter at the time of publication.

Mira Nair’s Long-Planned Passion Project

The film has reportedly been close to Mira Nair’s heart for several years. First announced in 2020 after A Suitable Boy, the drama is expected to trace Sher-Gil’s life from 1915 to 1941, moving through India, Hungary and France.

Industry reports also claim the filmmaker spent years securing backing for the ambitious period production.

Lead Cast Still Under Wraps

While several names have surfaced in connection with the project, the lead casting has not been officially confirmed yet. Reports suggest the film may feature a large ensemble from the Hindi film industry.

Tanya Maniktala has previously clarified that she is not playing the central role, keeping speculation alive over who will portray Sher-Gil on screen.

Who Was Amrita Sher-Gil?

Amrita Sher-Gil is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of modern Indian art. Known for blending European techniques with Indian subjects, her work captured emotion, identity and everyday life with striking honesty.

Born in Budapest to a Sikh aristocrat father and Hungarian mother, she later moved to India and developed a style that remains influential even today.

ALSO READ: Jackky Bhagnani Holds His Ears To Say Sorry To Rakul Preet Singh For ‘Situationship’ Remark: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Release

Meanwhile, Priyanka is also expected to appear in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is scheduled for release on April 7, 2027.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Priyanka Chopra appearing in a new film by Mira Nair?

Yes, reports suggest Priyanka Chopra has filmed a special appearance for Mira Nair's biographical drama about painter Amrita Sher-Gil. The film is tentatively titled 'Amri'.

What is the tentative title of Mira Nair's film about Amrita Sher-Gil?

The tentative title of Mira Nair's film about Amrita Sher-Gil is 'Amri'. The movie aims to cover the painter's life across Hungary, India, and France.

Who was Amrita Sher-Gil?

Amrita Sher-Gil was a pioneering modern Indian artist. She is known for blending European techniques with Indian subjects, capturing emotion and identity.

Where did Priyanka Chopra film her scenes for Mira Nair's project?

Priyanka Chopra filmed her scenes for the project in Amritsar. She flew there after finishing some work in Hyderabad.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Apr 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mira Nair Priyanka Chopra ENtertainment News Amrita Sher-Gil Amri
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Priyanka Chopra To Make Special Appearance In Mira Nair's Upcoming Film 'Amri': Report
Priyanka Chopra To Make Special Appearance In Mira Nair's Upcoming Film 'Amri': Report
Celebrities
Rubina Dilaik Vacations At Rs 2.2 Lakh Per Night Resort In Maldives With Husband: 'Travel Makes Me Happy'
Rubina Dilaik Vacations At Rs 2.2 Lakh Per Night Resort In Maldives With Husband: 'Travel Makes Me Happy'
Celebrities
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Discuss Baby Names; ‘Rhythm’ And ‘Zoe’ Top The List
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Discuss Baby Names; ‘Rhythm’ And ‘Zoe’ Top The List
Celebrities
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Girl Dad’ Moment Wins Hearts As He Takes Dua To Her First Live Musical, Fans Hear Her Voice: WATCH
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Girl Dad’ Moment Wins Hearts As He Takes Dua To Her First Live Musical, Fans Hear Her Voice: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah lead Bengal push before phase 2 polls
Breaking News: Donald Trump reacts angrily after shooting threat at WH dinner event
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath leads Bengal roadshow ahead of phase 2 high-stakes polls
News: Arvind Kejriwal refuses to appear before HC judge in excise policy case dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget