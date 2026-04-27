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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPreity Zinta Visits Delhi’s Hanuman Temple After Punjab Kings’ Win Over Delhi Capitals | WATCH

Preity Zinta Visits Delhi’s Hanuman Temple After Punjab Kings’ Win Over Delhi Capitals | WATCH

Preity Zinta visited a Hanuman temple in Delhi after Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals. Her simple and spiritual gesture has been winning hearts on social media.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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  • Zinta is preparing for her comeback film 'Lahore 1947'.

Preity Zinta was overjoyed after her team secured a victory against the Delhi Capitals, winning by six wickets on Saturday. Following this memorable win, the actress visited a temple to seek blessings.

A video of Preity Zinta has been going viral on social media, where she was seen offering prayers at an ancient Hanuman temple in Delhi. Her spiritual gesture has been widely appreciated by fans. For the visit, the actress wore a peach-colored suit, keeping her look simple yet elegant.

Preity Zinta’s Simplicity 

Her outfit may have been minimal, but it looked graceful. She opted for little to no makeup, allowing her natural beauty to stand out. In the video, she was also seen covering her face with her dupatta while climbing the temple steps. Inside the temple, she was spotted receiving prasad in her dupatta, adding to her humble and respectful appearance.

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After the Punjab Kings’ impressive win, fans couldn’t stop praising her grounded and spiritual side. This isn’t the first time Preity has visited a temple after her team’s victory. Over the years, it has almost become a tradition for her to seek blessings following important matches.

 
 
 
 
 
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Preity Zinta is the co-owner of Punjab Kings and is known for standing firmly by her team. Whether it’s a win or a loss, she has always shown unwavering support and enthusiasm for her players, often cheering for them from the stands.

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On the work front, Preity has been away from the big screen for quite some time. However, she is now all set to make her comeback with the film Lahore 1947. In the movie, she will be seen sharing screen space once again with Sunny Deol, which has already created excitement among fans eagerly waiting to see her return.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Preity Zinta's upcoming film?

Preity Zinta is set to make her comeback with the film 'Lahore 1947', where she will star alongside Sunny Deol.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Hanuman Temple Preity Zinta Punjab Kings IPL
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