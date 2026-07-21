Did Naseeruddin Shah Join The CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video falsely claimed Naseeruddin Shah joined Delhi CJP protest.

Footage actually shows Shah outside Regal Cinema, Mumbai, with his son.

Shah was likely attending a film screening around his 76th birthday.

Similar false claims earlier linked actor Thalapathy Vijay to the protest.

A video featuring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has gone viral across social media, with several users claiming that he attended the ongoing CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The clip has sparked widespread discussion online. However, a closer look at the footage reveals that the viral claim is misleading. Here's what the fact check found.

ALSO READ: 'Sarkar Ke Gulam Hain': Dhruv Rathee Accuses Police Of Turning CJP Protest Violent, Alleges Use Of Electric Current

Did Naseeruddin Shah Attend The CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar?

The CJP protest has been continuing at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy. The protest has also drawn support from several Bollywood personalities, including Swara Bhasker, Prakash Raj, and Shabana Azmi, who have been seen at the venue.

Amid this, a video began circulating online claiming that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah had also joined the demonstration.

The clip, shared by an Instagram account named Rajesh Gaur, shows Shah standing on a roadside with his son Vivaan Shah, surrounded by a crowd. Since the actor celebrated his 76th birthday on 20 July, the video quickly gained traction, with many users alleging it was filmed at Jantar Mantar during the protest.

However, the claim is false.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajesh Gaur (@rajesh.gaur.524)

Fact Check: Where Was The Viral Video Actually Filmed?

The viral footage is not from Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The video's actual location has been identified as outside Regal Cinema in Colaba, Mumbai. Film journalist Aseem Chhabra, along with others, has confirmed the correct location of the clip.

It is believed that Naseeruddin Shah and his son Vivaan Shah were attending a film screening around the actor's birthday, and the gathering seen in the video was unrelated to the protest in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Did Vijay Reach Delhi's Jantar Mantar To Support CJP Protest? Delhi Police Issues Clarification

A Similar False Claim Was Earlier Made About Thalapathy Vijay

This is not the first time an unrelated video has been falsely linked to the ongoing protest.

Earlier, a video of Tamil actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay was also widely shared with claims that it showed him at Jantar Mantar. The footage actually showed Vijay inside his vehicle while a large crowd of fans surrounded it.

Following the viral posts, Delhi Police clarified through an official post that the claim was incorrect and confirmed that the video was not from Jantar Mantar. The police also urged social media users not to share misleading content or posts that spread misinformation.