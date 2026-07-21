No, claims that Naseeruddin Shah attended the CJP protest are false. The viral video circulating online was not filmed at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
Did Naseeruddin Shah Join The CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video
A viral video claims Naseeruddin Shah joined the CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Here's the verified truth behind the clip and where it was actually filmed.
- Viral video falsely claimed Naseeruddin Shah joined Delhi CJP protest.
- Footage actually shows Shah outside Regal Cinema, Mumbai, with his son.
- Shah was likely attending a film screening around his 76th birthday.
- Similar false claims earlier linked actor Thalapathy Vijay to the protest.
A video featuring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has gone viral across social media, with several users claiming that he attended the ongoing CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The clip has sparked widespread discussion online. However, a closer look at the footage reveals that the viral claim is misleading. Here's what the fact check found.
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Did Naseeruddin Shah Attend The CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar?
The CJP protest has been continuing at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy. The protest has also drawn support from several Bollywood personalities, including Swara Bhasker, Prakash Raj, and Shabana Azmi, who have been seen at the venue.
Amid this, a video began circulating online claiming that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah had also joined the demonstration.
The clip, shared by an Instagram account named Rajesh Gaur, shows Shah standing on a roadside with his son Vivaan Shah, surrounded by a crowd. Since the actor celebrated his 76th birthday on 20 July, the video quickly gained traction, with many users alleging it was filmed at Jantar Mantar during the protest.
However, the claim is false.
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Fact Check: Where Was The Viral Video Actually Filmed?
The viral footage is not from Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
The video's actual location has been identified as outside Regal Cinema in Colaba, Mumbai. Film journalist Aseem Chhabra, along with others, has confirmed the correct location of the clip.
It is believed that Naseeruddin Shah and his son Vivaan Shah were attending a film screening around the actor's birthday, and the gathering seen in the video was unrelated to the protest in Delhi.
ALSO READ: Did Vijay Reach Delhi's Jantar Mantar To Support CJP Protest? Delhi Police Issues Clarification
A Similar False Claim Was Earlier Made About Thalapathy Vijay
This is not the first time an unrelated video has been falsely linked to the ongoing protest.
Earlier, a video of Tamil actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay was also widely shared with claims that it showed him at Jantar Mantar. The footage actually showed Vijay inside his vehicle while a large crowd of fans surrounded it.
Following the viral posts, Delhi Police clarified through an official post that the claim was incorrect and confirmed that the video was not from Jantar Mantar. The police also urged social media users not to share misleading content or posts that spread misinformation.
Frequently Asked Questions
Did actor Naseeruddin Shah attend the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar?
Where was the viral video featuring Naseeruddin Shah actually filmed?
The viral video was filmed outside Regal Cinema in Colaba, Mumbai. It is believed Shah and his son Vivaan Shah were attending a film screening around the actor's birthday.
What is the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar about?
The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar demands the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Demonstrators are protesting the NEET paper leak controversy.
Have there been other misleading claims about actors attending the CJP protest?
Yes, a similar false claim was made about Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay. Delhi Police later clarified that video was also not from Jantar Mantar.