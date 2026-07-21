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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPrakash Raj Shares Video Alleging 'Regime's Brutality' During CJP Parliament Protest, Says 'Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi'

Prakash Raj Shares Video Alleging 'Regime's Brutality' During CJP Parliament Protest, Says 'Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi'

Actor Prakash Raj shared a video from the CJP's Chalo Sansad protest, alleging brutality against young protesters during the demonstration and reiterating his support for the movement.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 08:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Prakash Raj supported Cockroach Janata Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march.
  • He later shared a video alleging brutality against young protestors.
  • Other celebrities, including Shabana Azmi, also joined the demonstration.

Actor Prakash Raj has once again voiced his support for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), standing with the group during its Chalo Sansad march in New Delhi. After participating in the protest, the actor shared a video on social media in which he alleged that young demonstrators were subjected to brutality.

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj Waves Indian Constitution At CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ March; Hema Malini Calls For Dialogue

Prakash Raj Alleges Brutality Against Young Protesters

Prakash Raj has been backing the CJP's campaign since its early days and joined the party's Parliament protest held on July 20. Following the demonstration, he posted a video that appeared to show security personnel confronting young protesters.

While sharing the clip, the actor alleged that the youth had been brutally beaten during the peaceful demonstration.

He wrote, "Witnessed authoritarian regime’s brutality on the youth of my country. Shocked.. and deeply disturbed . Tanashahi nahi chalegi . The country has woken up. This is just the beginning."

Prakash Raj Joins CJP's Chalo Sansad Protest

A day earlier, Prakash Raj had also shared visuals from the protest on his X account. The video showed him on stage alongside CJP members as supporters gathered in large numbers and raised slogans in support of the movement.

The actor was among the prominent public figures who attended the protest march.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's Stepbrother Naresh Criticises E20 Petrol, Says ‘I’m Not Anti-National’

Other Celebrities Extend Support

Besides Prakash Raj, actors Shabana Azmi and Poonam Pandey also participated in the protest march. Meanwhile, celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Vishal Dadlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Chinmayi Sripaada and others expressed their solidarity with Wangchuk through social media posts.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which political group did Prakash Raj support recently?

Prakash Raj voiced his support for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). He stood with the group during its Chalo Sansad march in New Delhi, having backed their campaign since its early days.

What did Prakash Raj allege happened at the protest?

Prakash Raj alleged that young demonstrators were subjected to brutality during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march. He shared a video, claiming the youth had been brutally beaten during the peaceful demonstration.

When did Prakash Raj join the CJP's protest?

Prakash Raj joined the CJP's Parliament protest held on July 20. He shared visuals from the protest on his X account on July 19, showing him on stage with CJP members.

Were other celebrities involved in supporting the protest?

Yes, actors Shabana Azmi and Poonam Pandey participated in the march. Additionally, celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Vishal Dadlani, Sonakshi Sinha, and Chinmayi Sripaada expressed their solidarity through social media.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prakash Raj Parliament Protest NEET Paper Leak CJP Protest Celebrity News Chalo Sansad
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