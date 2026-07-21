Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Prakash Raj supported Cockroach Janata Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march.

He later shared a video alleging brutality against young protestors.

Other celebrities, including Shabana Azmi, also joined the demonstration.

Actor Prakash Raj has once again voiced his support for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), standing with the group during its Chalo Sansad march in New Delhi. After participating in the protest, the actor shared a video on social media in which he alleged that young demonstrators were subjected to brutality.

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Prakash Raj Alleges Brutality Against Young Protesters

Prakash Raj has been backing the CJP's campaign since its early days and joined the party's Parliament protest held on July 20. Following the demonstration, he posted a video that appeared to show security personnel confronting young protesters.

While sharing the clip, the actor alleged that the youth had been brutally beaten during the peaceful demonstration.

He wrote, "Witnessed authoritarian regime’s brutality on the youth of my country. Shocked.. and deeply disturbed . Tanashahi nahi chalegi . The country has woken up. This is just the beginning."

Witnessed authoritarian regime’s brutality on the youth of my country. Shocked.. and deeply disturbed . Tanashahi nahi chalegi . The country has woken up. This is just the beginning https://t.co/F2IRSUOxKj — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 20, 2026

Prakash Raj Joins CJP's Chalo Sansad Protest

A day earlier, Prakash Raj had also shared visuals from the protest on his X account. The video showed him on stage alongside CJP members as supporters gathered in large numbers and raised slogans in support of the movement.

The actor was among the prominent public figures who attended the protest march.

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Other Celebrities Extend Support

Besides Prakash Raj, actors Shabana Azmi and Poonam Pandey also participated in the protest march. Meanwhile, celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Vishal Dadlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Chinmayi Sripaada and others expressed their solidarity with Wangchuk through social media posts.