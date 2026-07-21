Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhruv Rathee supported the CJP protest for NEET leak.

Rathee claimed police escalated protest, resorting to force.

Rathee alleged lathi charges, tear gas, and electrified barricades.

Rathee compared police actions to colonial era, warned government.

YouTube Dhruv Rathee has one again voiced support for the ongoing CJP protest. he released a new video after demonstrators marched towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy. In his latest remarks, Rathee strongly criticised the police response during the protest, alleging that authorities escalated what he described as a peaceful movement by resorting to force.

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Dhruv Rathee Claims Police Escalated The Protest

Dhruv Rathee posted the video with the caption, "Dictators are the most scared of people that do not fear anymore. Today's protest will go down in history."

In the video, Rathee alleged that the protest, which he described as non-violent for several days, turned violent because of police action. He accused security personnel of using force against demonstrators and raised allegations ranging from stone-pelting and lathi charges to tear gas shelling and the alleged use of electric current in barricades.

He said, "20 July ka ye din doston, itihaas ke panno mai likha jaega. Aaj kuch logo ne woh revolutionary spirit dikhai, woh inquilab ki bhawana dikhai, jiske baare mai hum sirf history ki kitabon mai padha karte the aur jiske baare mai hum freedom fighters ki kahaniyaan suna karte the. Laathiyon ke saamne rehkar unhe bravely face karna. Pata hai police aapko bina wajah ke dande maar rahi hai fir bhi aap waha datt kar khade ho."

Dictators are the most scared of people that do not fear anymore.



Today's protest will go down in history 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dHorkSl4Ls — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) July 20, 2026

'Police Were Acting Like Goons,' Says Rathee

Continuing his criticism, Rathee compared the police's conduct to the British colonial era and questioned their role during the demonstration.

He said, "Police ki taraf se wahi harkat dekhne ko mili jo British raj ke samay dekhne ko milti thi. Jo Indians uss waqt British raj ke gulam the, aaj ye policewale iss Modi sarkar ke gulam hain. Wardi mai gundo ki tarah behave kar rahe the."

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Alleges Stone-Pelting, Lathi Charge, Tear Gas And Electrified Barricades

Rathee further claimed that police action was responsible for the protest turning violent. He alleged that videos circulating online showed officers pelting stones at protesters, using tear gas without provocation and carrying out lathi charges. He also claimed that police personnel had removed their nameplates and alleged that electric current had been used in barricades.

He said, "21 din se chal raha ye non-violent protest sirf isiliye violent hua hai kyuki police ne zabardasti yaha par violence kiya hai. Aise videos saamne aaye jaha par police stone pelting kar rahi hai protesters par. Bina wajah ke laathi charge kar rahe hain aur aansu gas ke gole istemaal kar rahe hain. Jab policewalo se pucha gaya ki woh iss tarah bina kisi wajah ke kyu violent ho rahe hain toh unke paas koi jawaab nahi tha. Policewalo ne apni nameplates bhi hata di thi taaki unhe identify na kiya jae aur barricades mai electric current tak ka istemaal kar rahe the."

Rathee Issues A Warning To The Government

Concluding the video, Rathee appealed to the government while criticising its handling of the protest. He urged those in power not to test the patience of the public and referred to historical examples while making his point.

He said, "Apne hi desh ke logo ko iss tarah se treat karna? Mai yaha sarkar se kehna chahunga desh ki janata ka tolerance test mat karo. Itihaas uthakar dekhlo, jab jab koi unpadh raja tanashah banne ki koshish karta hai, uss tanashah ka kya haal hua hai baad mai jaake."