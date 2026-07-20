A viral social media video falsely claimed that South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay visited Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support an ongoing student protest.
Did Vijay Reach Delhi's Jantar Mantar To Support CJP Protest? Delhi Police Issues Clarification
A viral video claimed Thalapathy Vijay visited Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support a student protest. Delhi Police has now issued an official clarification. Here's what the fact check reveals.
A viral social media video featuring South Indian superstar and Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay has fuelled widespread speculation online, with several users claiming that the actor visited Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support an ongoing student protest. As the posts gained momentum, Delhi Police stepped in with an official clarification, putting the rumours to rest and revealing the truth behind the circulating clip.
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Viral Video Triggers False Claims
A video circulating widely across social media shows Thalapathy Vijay seated inside a vehicle while a large crowd of fans surrounds him. The clip quickly gained traction after several posts alleged that the actor had travelled to Jantar Mantar in Delhi to express support for students participating in a protest.
थलापति विजय पहुंचे जंतर-मंतर, दिल्ली | छात्रों के आंदोलन को मिला बड़ा समर्थन?— VINI 💞 (@_Attitude_Vini) July 19, 2026
Really ?
𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗵𝘆 𝗩𝗶𝗷𝗮𝘆 | 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗿 | 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 | 𝗖𝗝𝗣 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁#cockroachjantaparty #CJP #ThalapathyVijay #Vijay #JantarMantar #Delhi pic.twitter.com/ZbaUeeK4Ky
The claim spread rapidly online, prompting an official response from Delhi Police.
Delhi Police Issues Official Clarification
Delhi Police has categorically dismissed the viral claim, stating that the video is not from Jantar Mantar. Through its official X handle, the police labelled the information as misleading and urged people not to circulate false content.
The post stated, Fact check This information is false. The video being circulated is not from Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Please do not spread or amplify false or misleading information."
Fact check— DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) July 19, 2026
This information is false. The video being circulated is not from Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Please do not spread or amplify false or misleading information. @_Attitude_Vini
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'Jana Nayagan' Set For Release
On the professional front, Vijay is preparing for the release of Jan Nayagan, which is believed to be his final film. The movie recently received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification after remaining pending for nearly seven months.
Jan Nayagan is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 23 July. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in prominent roles.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the false claim circulating about Thalapathy Vijay?
How did Delhi Police respond to the viral video?
Delhi Police officially dismissed the viral claim, stating that the video is not from Jantar Mantar. They labeled the information as misleading and urged people not to circulate false content.
What does the viral video actually show?
The widely circulated video shows Thalapathy Vijay seated inside a vehicle while being surrounded by a large crowd of fans. It does not depict him at Jantar Mantar.
What is Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film?
Thalapathy Vijay is preparing for the release of his film