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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDid Vijay Reach Delhi's Jantar Mantar To Support CJP Protest? Delhi Police Issues Clarification

Did Vijay Reach Delhi's Jantar Mantar To Support CJP Protest? Delhi Police Issues Clarification

A viral video claimed Thalapathy Vijay visited Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support a student protest. Delhi Police has now issued an official clarification. Here's what the fact check reveals.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 11:00 AM (IST)

A viral social media video featuring South Indian superstar and Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay has fuelled widespread speculation online, with several users claiming that the actor visited Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support an ongoing student protest. As the posts gained momentum, Delhi Police stepped in with an official clarification, putting the rumours to rest and revealing the truth behind the circulating clip.

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Viral Video Triggers False Claims

A video circulating widely across social media shows Thalapathy Vijay seated inside a vehicle while a large crowd of fans surrounds him. The clip quickly gained traction after several posts alleged that the actor had travelled to Jantar Mantar in Delhi to express support for students participating in a protest.

The claim spread rapidly online, prompting an official response from Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Issues Official Clarification

Delhi Police has categorically dismissed the viral claim, stating that the video is not from Jantar Mantar. Through its official X handle, the police labelled the information as misleading and urged people not to circulate false content.

The post stated, Fact check This information is false. The video being circulated is not from Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Please do not spread or amplify false or misleading information."

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'Jana Nayagan' Set For Release

On the professional front, Vijay is preparing for the release of Jan Nayagan, which is believed to be his final film. The movie recently received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification after remaining pending for nearly seven months.

Jan Nayagan is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 23 July. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in prominent roles.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the false claim circulating about Thalapathy Vijay?

A viral social media video falsely claimed that South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay visited Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support an ongoing student protest.

How did Delhi Police respond to the viral video?

Delhi Police officially dismissed the viral claim, stating that the video is not from Jantar Mantar. They labeled the information as misleading and urged people not to circulate false content.

What does the viral video actually show?

The widely circulated video shows Thalapathy Vijay seated inside a vehicle while being surrounded by a large crowd of fans. It does not depict him at Jantar Mantar.

What is Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film?

Thalapathy Vijay is preparing for the release of his film

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay Viral Video Jantar Mantar Student Protest ENtertainment News Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS CJP Protest
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