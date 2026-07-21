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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Students Shouldn’t Have Been Subject To Violence’: Elvish Yadav On Delhi Police Action During CJP Protest

‘Students Shouldn’t Have Been Subject To Violence’: Elvish Yadav On Delhi Police Action During CJP Protest

Elvish Yadav said he is neither a BJP nor a Congress supporter, but condemned the police action against students participating in the peaceful protest.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Elvish Yadav condemned police brutality against student protestors.
  • Police stated protestors turned violent, causing damage; seventy arrested.

Elvish Yadav has slammed Delhi Police for the brutality against students who were taking part in the “Chalo Sansad” march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on July 20. The YouTuber said that he is not a supporter of any party, but the students raising genuine concerns shouldn’t have been met with violence.

‘Students Shouldn’t Have Been Subject To Violence’

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Yadav said, “I’m neither a BJP supporter nor a Congress supporter. But what is happening to the students is completely wrong.”

ALSO READ| Prakash Raj Shares Video Alleging 'Regime's Brutality' During CJP Parliament Protest, Says 'Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi'

He added, “The students who came forward with genuine issues should not have been subjected to violence. Their concerns deserve to be heard, and appropriate action should be taken.”

118 Police Personnel, 60 Protestors Injured 

According to PTI, 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters were injured during the clashes that broke out amid the CJP protest in New Delhi. In an official statement, Delhi Police alleged that the protesters turned violent despite repeated warnings and directions to disperse.

“During today’s protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force,” read the police statement.

It added, “The protesters attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties.”

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Reacts To CJP Protest, Says 'You Cannot Arm-Twist The Government' Over Whom To Sack

According to PTI, Delhi Police said the crowd also caused extensive damage to public property during the protest. The police stated that around 70 people have been arrested for allegedly inciting violence, with legal proceedings currently underway.

“The violent mob also caused extensive damage to public property. Around 15 to 20 government vehicles, along with other government property, were vandalised during the incident,” it added.

Frequently Asked Questions

Were there any injuries reported during the CJP protest?

Yes, clashes during the CJP protest resulted in injuries. According to PTI, 118 police personnel and approximately 60 protesters were injured.

How did the Delhi Police describe the protesters' actions?

The Delhi Police stated that protesters displayed unruly, aggressive, and violent behavior. They refused to disperse despite warnings, attacked police with stones, and damaged public and government property.

How many people were arrested and what was the extent of property damage?

Around 70 people were arrested for allegedly inciting violence. The mob caused extensive damage to public property, including vandalizing 15 to 20 government vehicles.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar CJP ENtertainment News Delhi POlice Elvish Yadav
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