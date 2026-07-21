Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Elvish Yadav condemned police brutality against student protestors.

Police stated protestors turned violent, causing damage; seventy arrested.

Elvish Yadav has slammed Delhi Police for the brutality against students who were taking part in the “Chalo Sansad” march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on July 20. The YouTuber said that he is not a supporter of any party, but the students raising genuine concerns shouldn’t have been met with violence.

‘Students Shouldn’t Have Been Subject To Violence’

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Yadav said, “I’m neither a BJP supporter nor a Congress supporter. But what is happening to the students is completely wrong.”

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He added, “The students who came forward with genuine issues should not have been subjected to violence. Their concerns deserve to be heard, and appropriate action should be taken.”

I’m neither a BJP supporter nor a Congress supporter. But what is happening to the students is completely wrong.

The students who came forward with genuine issues should not have been subjected to violence. Their concerns deserve to be heard, and appropriate action should be… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) July 20, 2026

118 Police Personnel, 60 Protestors Injured

According to PTI, 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters were injured during the clashes that broke out amid the CJP protest in New Delhi. In an official statement, Delhi Police alleged that the protesters turned violent despite repeated warnings and directions to disperse.

“During today’s protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force,” read the police statement.

It added, “The protesters attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties.”

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According to PTI, Delhi Police said the crowd also caused extensive damage to public property during the protest. The police stated that around 70 people have been arrested for allegedly inciting violence, with legal proceedings currently underway.

“The violent mob also caused extensive damage to public property. Around 15 to 20 government vehicles, along with other government property, were vandalised during the incident,” it added.