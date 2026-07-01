Musafir Cafe OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vikrant Massey’s Romantic Drama?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ruchir Arun directs; story unfolds between Bhopal and Mussoorie.

Vikrant Massey is set to headline Musafir Cafe, a romantic drama that has been generating considerable buzz. However, unlike a traditional theatrical release, the film will premiere directly on OTT. The latest update has now confirmed when audiences will be able to watch it online. He was last seen in a cameo appearance in O'Romeo, where his performance received a warm response from viewers.

When And Where To Watch Musafir Cafe

Musafir Cafe will begin streaming on Netflix from July 24. The film has been created by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun. It is based on Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel Musafir Cafe.

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The film stars Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Lovleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui. The project has been produced by Terribly Tiny Tales.

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Romantic Drama Set Between Bhopal And Mussoorie

Musafir Cafe is a romantic drama whose story unfolds between Bhopal and Mussoorie. At the heart of the narrative is a café named Musafir Cafe, run by Chander. Vikrant Massey plays Chander, while Vedika Pinto stars as Sudha, his girlfriend. Mahima Makwana appears as Preeti.

The makers have already unveiled the film’s first-look teaser, which has received an enthusiastic response from fans.

Vikrant Massey’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Vikrant Massey was recently seen in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan. He also made a cameo appearance in Shahid Kapoor’s O'Romeo. Looking ahead, he will feature in Talaakhon Mein Ek, which is currently in post-production. He is also part of Yaar Jigri, another project that is in the post-production stage.

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Vikrant is widely recognised for his acclaimed performance in 12th Fail, where he portrayed Manoj Kumar Sharma. His performance in the film earned widespread praise from both audiences and critics.