Victor Willis, Voice Behind YMCA And Village People Frontman, Dies At 74

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Victor Willis, Village People's lead singer, died aged 74.

He co-founded the group 1977, singing hits including

Willis left, rejoined group, returning permanently in 2017.

Victor Willis, the original lead singer of the Village People and the unmistakable voice behind hits such as Y.M.C.A., In the Navy and Macho Man have died at 74 after a “short but aggressive” illness, his family and the band said. Born in Texas in 1951 and raised singing gospel in his father’s Baptist church, Willis joined producers Jacques Morali and Henri Belolo in 1977 to create the group’s famous onstage personas and theatrical pop-disco sound. He left and rejoined the band several times before returning permanently in 2017. The family has requested privacy at this time of great loss.

Early Life And Musical Roots

Willis was born in Texas in 1951 and grew up singing gospel in the church where his father served as a Baptist minister. Those early musical experiences shaped his powerful, emotive vocal style that later anchored the Village People’s theatrical performances and mainstream pop success.

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Rise To Fame With Village People

In 1977, Willis teamed with producers Jacques Morali and Henri Belolo to form the Village People, adopting the group’s Cop/Admiral persona. The band’s colourful costumes and catchy hooks turned songs like “Y.M.C.A.” into global party staples. The track later entered the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in March 2020 and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2021.

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Legacy And Public Reactions

Willis left and rejoined the group several times but returned permanently in 2017. He is survived by his wife, Karen Huff-Willis, and was previously married to actress Phylicia Rashad from 1978 to 1982. President Donald Trump posted condolences, writing in part, "He was a great and happy guy who loved that I used his group's song, YMCA, at my Rallies," and added that the song "became a 'monster' hit, again, 30 years after its original launch." The family has asked for privacy during their mourning.

Victor Willis helped turn campy costumes and disco beats into enduring pop culture touchstones. As tributes arrive, fans and fellow musicians are remembering the energy and joy his voice brought to stages worldwide.