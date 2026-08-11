Shreya Kalra walked away with the Lock Upp 2 trophy, edging out Shivangi Joshi, who settled for first runner-up, but the show's ripple effects are still being felt. Viewers haven't stopped reacting to the season, questioning whether favouritism shaped the outcome and speculating that Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi are more than just friends.

In an exclusive interview with ABP Live, Sufi Motiwala addressed some of the biggest talking points of the season. He spoke candidly about Shreya Kalra's gameplay, the rumours linking Harshad and Shivangi and responded to claims that TV actors on the show enjoyed special treatment - along with several other hot-button issues fans have been raising.

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Sufi Motiwala Says Shreya Kalra Is 'Overrated'

Before the finale, Sufi had predicted that Shivangi Joshi could emerge as the winner. However, when asked to name the contestant he believed was the most overrated, he didn't hesitate before taking Shreya Kalra's name.

He told ABP Live, "Honestly, everyone is playing for the cameras now because that’s the nature of the game."

Talking about why he felt Shreya was overrated, he said, "If I had to name someone who’s overrated, I’d probably say Shreya. I feel there are quite a few things she says or does that don’t necessarily add up, but outside the show, her fans and PR project her as if she’s the best contestant ever. I don’t completely agree with that."

Despite the criticism, Sufi acknowledged her commitment to the competition, saying, "I will give her credit, she has given 100% to the game and has worked hard. I just think there are certain things she could have avoided."

Sufi Clears The Air On Harshad And Shivangi's Bond

Another topic that dominated discussions throughout the season was the equation between Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi. Fans repeatedly questioned whether the pair shared romantic feelings or whether the narrative had been amplified because audiences enjoyed watching them together.

Sufi dismissed the speculation and maintained that their bond was never romantic.

"Honestly, I don’t think there was ever a love angle. They’re just very good friends, platonic besties," he said.

He further added, "During weeks three and four, I spent a lot of time with Shivangi, and the way she spoke to me was exactly how she spoke to Harshad. I never noticed any special treatment. Yes, they could be dramatic when emotions ran high, but outside of that, she behaved the same way with everyone. Whenever I was upset or emotional, she was equally supportive of me."

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Sufi On Claims Of Favouritism: 'I Can't Really Comment'

Allegations that the makers were favouring television actors over influencers and digital creators kept social media buzzing all season. Things heated up further after incidents involving Akanksha Choudhary and Shilpa Shinde, leaving many viewers questioning whether the playing field was truly even for all contestants.

When we asked Sufi about his views on the same, he declined to comment.

He said, "Look, I can’t really comment on the makers while sitting outside. At the end of the day, Netflix and Balaji are making the show, and we all signed up knowing that. It’s their platform and their show, so they have the authority to make whatever decisions they feel are right."

Rather than criticising the production team, he went on to defend those handling contestants inside the house.

"If anything, I would actually defend the jailers. Whenever they got the opportunity, they were always very kind and supportive towards me. I never personally felt that they were unfair to me," Sufi added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sufi motiwala (@sufimotiwala)

Sufi Motiwala On LGBTQ Awareness

Towards the end of the conversation, Sufi also addressed LGBTQ awareness, referring to a moment in Lock Upp 2 when Laila admitted he wasn't very familiar with the community.

Sharing his perspective, Sufi said, "Knowing that the LGBTQ community exists and actually understanding it are two very different things. Awareness depends on a person’s interests, exposure and willingness to learn."

Rather than criticising Laila for his lack of awareness, Sufi said he appreciated his willingness to learn.

He said, "I’ve met many people who don’t have much knowledge about LGBTQ issues, so it wasn’t surprising to me. What I appreciated was that he was curious and wanted to ask questions instead of pretending to know everything."