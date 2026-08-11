‘Seems To Be A Pattern’: Farhan Akhtar Takes Dig At Ranveer Singh Over ‘Don 3’ Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farhan Akhtar recalled Saif Ali Khan's near Dil Chahta Hai exit.

He linked this to Ranveer Singh's reported Don 3 departure.

Farhan's

Farhan Akhtar appears to have taken a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh while recalling Saif Ali Khan’s exit from Dil Chahta Hai. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India marking 25 years of his directorial debut, Farhan spoke about Saif deciding to quit days before filming because of a scheduling clash. He then linked the situation to Ranveer’s decision to leave Don 3, saying, “It was a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays.” The remark drew laughter from the interviewer and has added fresh fuel to the controversy surrounding Ranveer’s exit from the project.

Saif Ali Khan’s Dil Chahta Hai Exit

While discussing Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan recalled how Saif Ali Khan had considered leaving the film shortly before its shoot. A scheduling change in another project created a conflict, putting Saif in a difficult position. Farhan said he found the possibility extremely upsetting because he had already envisioned Saif in the role. He described the prospect of losing him as “a true heartbreak” and explained that, in his view, nobody else could have played the character in quite the same way.

The anecdote eventually led Farhan to Ranveer’s Don 3 exit, prompting the remark that has now become the talking point.

Ranveer Singh And Don 3 Controversy

Ranveer Singh was announced as the new face of the Don franchise after Shah Rukh Khan’s stint in the series. However, his reported decision to step away from Don 3 shortly before filming created a major dispute between the actor and the makers.

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Several reports had claimed that Ranveer was unhappy after Farhan allegedly explored Hrithik Roshan for the role. Farhan has rejected those claims. Reports also stated that Ranveer was willing to return his signing amount, while the makers sought compensation of Rs 45 crore for losses linked to the film’s pre-production.

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The issue later reached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The body announced a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer, but subsequently withdrew it and clarified that the actor had not been banned. Ranveer was also reported to have sent a legal notice to the film body.

Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Pattern’ Remark

Speaking about Saif’s situation, Farhan brought up Ranveer’s exit without directly naming him. He said, “It was a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays.” The interviewer immediately laughed at the apparent reference. Farhan then added, “But, not just with me…things like this happen too.”

The comments have revived discussion around the unresolved Don 3 controversy. Ranveer has largely avoided commenting publicly on the matter, with his side instead communicating through his spokesperson. Farhan’s latest remarks may have been delivered playfully, but given the history between the actor and filmmaker over Don 3, the reference has inevitably attracted attention.

The Don 3 controversy continues to remain a talking point, and Farhan’s latest comments have given the long-running dispute another talking point.