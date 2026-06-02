Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Aroma' faces LGBTQ+ criticism over lyrics.

Verse uses 'chakka,' deemed derogatory towards transgender people.

Social media debate ignites during Pride Month observance.

No official statement yet from Dosanjh or his team.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's song Aroma has become a part of an online debate after a section of the LGBTQ+ community raised concerns over the lyrics. Released on 23 April in collaboration with Raj Ranjodh and Tru-Skool, the track has recently come under scrutiny after social media users criticised a verse they believe contains language that marginalises transgender people.

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Lyrics Draw Criticism During Pride Month

The controversy gained momentum on 1 June, the opening day of Pride Month, when several members of the queer community began sharing posts about a particular section of the song.

The translated verse reads: “There are talks of men, not of weaklings. This is the talk of courage and grit, not of ‘chakke’. To clash head-on and enjoy the challenge, that is the game of warriors. Not of weaklings.”

Many online users argued that the use of the word “chakka”, often regarded as a derogatory term for transgender individuals, was offensive and reinforced exclusionary ideas about masculinity.

Social Media Users Voice Their Concerns

The criticism quickly spread across social media platforms, with users expressing disappointment and questioning the message conveyed by the lyrics.

@diljitdosanjh shame of you. The fact that you have made content and profited off @Lilly , an openly bisexual woman and member of the LGBTQ+ community But still use these regressive rhetoric is revolting. pic.twitter.com/m785UNbEVI — GrindDead (@GrindDead_) June 1, 2026

One user wrote, "@diljitdosanjh shame of you. The fact that you have made content and profited off

@Lilly, an openly bisexual woman and member of the LGBTQ+ community But still use these regressive rhetoric is revolting."

Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈 Month to all the homophobes, so called “man” and specially to @diljitdosanjh hope you are enjoying the success of your new song Aroma by putting lyrics with hateful words towards the lgbtq community and also promoting gun violence! That’s real weak masculinity iyk! — Dhruval (@itsDhruval) June 1, 2026

Another post stated, "Happy Pride Month to all the homophobes, so called “man” and specially to

@diljitdosanjh hope you are enjoying the success of your new song Aroma by putting lyrics with hateful words towards the lgbtq community and also promoting gun violence! That’s real weak masculinity iyk!"

While criticism continued to grow, others defended the singer and argued that the lyrics were being interpreted incorrectly or taken out of context.

Bro, the LGBT community in India is making a huge fuss right now over the song "Aroma" by Diljit Dosanjh bhaji. Guys those are Punjabi lyrics, not Hindi! Braindead 😂😂 — The Vortex 🌪️ (@op_vinsmoke) June 1, 2026

One user commented, "Bro, the LGBT community in India is making a huge fuss right now over the song "Aroma" by Diljit Dosanjh bhaji. Guys those are Punjabi lyrics, not Hindi! Braindead".

diljit dosanjh just belittled queer people in his apparently new song. As a punjabi, it only took my 7 or 8 year old self to realize how blantly misogynistic punjabi songs are..how every vulnerable community is portrayed in a bad way just to fuel masculinity which btw just proves — 𝑰𝐬𝒉୨୧ 𖦹 ׂ( my day ig) (@evilbottomrry) June 1, 2026

Another person wrote, "diljit dosanjh just belittled queer people in his apparently new song. As a punjabi, it only took my 7 or 8 year old self to realize how blantly misogynistic punjabi songs are..how every vulnerable community is portrayed in a bad way just to fuel masculinity which btw just proves".

@jimmyfallon I hope you see this video and carefully select the guest for your talk show. It’s unacceptable that this man with such lyrics was given a platform. #diljitdosanjh

https://t.co/Tjhhi8QBJk — val (@slidegrandes) June 1, 2026

A separate social media user tagged television host Jimmy Fallon and said, "@jimmyfallon I hope you see this video and carefully select the guest for your talk show. It’s unacceptable that this man with such lyrics was given a platform. #diljitdosanjh".

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No Official Response Yet

Despite the growing discussion online, neither Diljit Dosanjh nor his team has issued an official statement regarding the controversy. There has also been no confirmation from the singer on whether the disputed lyrics have been interpreted as intended or whether the ongoing criticism stems from a misunderstanding of the song's meaning.