WATCH: 1.037 Marilyn Monroe Look-Alikes Break Guinness World Record For Her 100th Birthday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Palm Springs hosted record 1,037 Marilyn Monroe impersonators.

Gathering marked what would have been Monroe's 100th birthday.

Participants wore iconic white dresses and blonde wigs.

Event paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe.

Palm Springs has etched its name into the record books after hosting the largest-ever gathering of people dressed as Marilyn Monroe. The event, held on May 30, 2025, brought together more than a thousand fans of the Hollywood legend, turning the city's downtown park into a sea of blonde wigs and iconic white dresses. The celebration was organised as part of festivities marking what would have been Monroe’s 100th birthday.

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Record-Breaking Crowd Gives Marilyn A Tribute

Yesterday in Palm Springs, a record was set with 1,037 people gathered in one place, dressed like Marilyn Monroe. #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/mMBtDxAvb4 — Rod (Izzy) 🇺🇸🦅 (@1zzyzyx1) May 31, 2026

At the heart of the celebration stood the famous Forever Marilyn statue, where 1,037 participants assembled to secure a new Guinness World Record. The figure comfortably surpassed the previous record of 254 Marilyn Monroe impersonators, which had been set in Australia in 2020.

Despite soaring temperatures, people remained high throughout the day. Participants arrived wearing platinum blonde wigs and Monroe-inspired white dresses, recreating one of the actress's most recognisable looks.

Many attendees wore an official “icon kit”, which included a white dress, blonde wig, white sunglasses and a martini glass. Others added their own creative touches with homemade outfits and accessories while gathering in Palm Springs’ Downtown Park for the official record attempt and commemorative photographs.

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Inspired By One Of Marilyn Monroe’s Most Famous Film Moments

The costumes paid tribute to Monroe’s instantly recognisable appearance from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch, featuring the celebrated scene in which her white dress is lifted by a passing subway train.

That cinematic moment is also reflected in the towering Forever Marilyn statue, which served as the backdrop for the record-breaking event.