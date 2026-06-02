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HomeNewsWorld'You're F***ing Crazy...': Trump Rebukes Netanyahu In Heated Phone Call Over Lebanon Bombing

'You're F***ing Crazy...': Trump Rebukes Netanyahu In Heated Phone Call Over Lebanon Bombing

Trump allegedly called Netanyahu “crazy,” accused him of being ungrateful and warned that Israel’s actions were increasing its international isolation.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 06:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump reportedly had tense, profanity-laced call with Netanyahu.
  • President criticized Israeli leader's actions in Lebanon campaign.
  • Trump cited Israel's global standing and civilian casualties.
  • Israel reportedly ceased plans for strikes on Beirut.

US President Donald Trump reportedly engaged in a tense and profanity-laden phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, confronting him over Israel’s continued military bombardment in Lebanon, according to an Axios report citing US officials and a source familiar with the call.

The reported exchange came amid growing regional tensions and international concern over the conflict. During the conversation, Trump allegedly criticised Netanyahu in unusually blunt terms, accusing the Israeli leader of acting recklessly and showing a lack of appreciation for US support.

According to Axios, Trump referred to Netanyahu as “crazy” and expressed frustration over Israel’s actions, which he believed were worsening the country’s standing on the world stage.

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Trump’s Sharp Criticism of Netanyahu

Summarising Trump’s remarks, a US official told Axios that the president launched a scathing attack on Netanyahu, saying: “You're f**king crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a*s. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

A second source familiar with the call said Trump also shouted: “What the f**k are you doing?” as he pressed Netanyahu over Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon.

The report added that Trump claimed he had previously helped shield Netanyahu from legal troubles, referring to his support during the Israeli prime minister’s ongoing corruption trial.

Concerns Over Regional Fallout

The reported confrontation took place on the same day that Iran warned it could withdraw from negotiations with the United States in response to Israel’s actions in Lebanon.

According to one US official cited by Axios, Trump warned Netanyahu that threats to strike Beirut would further isolate Israel internationally and damage its global image.

Another official said Trump was particularly angered by civilian casualties in Lebanon as well as attacks on buildings that were targeted because Hezbollah figures were believed to be present.

ALSO READ | Nepal Parliament Disrupted Over PM Shah’s Border Remarks, Opposition Demands Apology

Change in Israel’s Military Plans

Following the exchange, Axios reported that Israel is no longer planning strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

The development suggests that concerns raised during the conversation may have influenced discussions surrounding Israel’s military strategy, although no further details were provided in the report.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the reported reason for the tense phone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu?

President Trump reportedly confronted Prime Minister Netanyahu over Israel's continued military bombardment in Lebanon. Trump expressed frustration with Israel's actions and their impact on its international standing.

What specific criticisms did President Trump reportedly make of Prime Minister Netanyahu?

Trump allegedly called Netanyahu 'crazy' and 'reckless,' stating that Israel's actions were worsening its global image. He also claimed to have previously protected Netanyahu from legal troubles.

Did the reported conversation have any immediate impact on Israel's military plans?

Following the reported exchange, Israel is reportedly no longer planning strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut. This suggests the conversation may have influenced military strategy discussions.

Were there any other significant international reactions mentioned around the time of this call?

Yes, on the same day as the reported call, Iran warned it might withdraw from negotiations with the United States in response to Israel's actions in Lebanon.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 06:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Lebanon Israel Iran Conflict Iran War
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