'You're F***ing Crazy...': Trump Rebukes Netanyahu In Heated Phone Call Over Lebanon Bombing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump reportedly had tense, profanity-laced call with Netanyahu.

President criticized Israeli leader's actions in Lebanon campaign.

Trump cited Israel's global standing and civilian casualties.

Israel reportedly ceased plans for strikes on Beirut.

US President Donald Trump reportedly engaged in a tense and profanity-laden phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, confronting him over Israel’s continued military bombardment in Lebanon, according to an Axios report citing US officials and a source familiar with the call.

The reported exchange came amid growing regional tensions and international concern over the conflict. During the conversation, Trump allegedly criticised Netanyahu in unusually blunt terms, accusing the Israeli leader of acting recklessly and showing a lack of appreciation for US support.

According to Axios, Trump referred to Netanyahu as “crazy” and expressed frustration over Israel’s actions, which he believed were worsening the country’s standing on the world stage.

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Trump’s Sharp Criticism of Netanyahu

Summarising Trump’s remarks, a US official told Axios that the president launched a scathing attack on Netanyahu, saying: “You're f**king crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a*s. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

A second source familiar with the call said Trump also shouted: “What the f**k are you doing?” as he pressed Netanyahu over Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon.

The report added that Trump claimed he had previously helped shield Netanyahu from legal troubles, referring to his support during the Israeli prime minister’s ongoing corruption trial.

Concerns Over Regional Fallout

The reported confrontation took place on the same day that Iran warned it could withdraw from negotiations with the United States in response to Israel’s actions in Lebanon.

According to one US official cited by Axios, Trump warned Netanyahu that threats to strike Beirut would further isolate Israel internationally and damage its global image.

Another official said Trump was particularly angered by civilian casualties in Lebanon as well as attacks on buildings that were targeted because Hezbollah figures were believed to be present.

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Change in Israel’s Military Plans

Following the exchange, Axios reported that Israel is no longer planning strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

The development suggests that concerns raised during the conversation may have influenced discussions surrounding Israel’s military strategy, although no further details were provided in the report.