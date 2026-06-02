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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMbappé Joins The Minions In Hilarious ‘Minions & Monsters’ World Cup Teaser: WATCH

Mbappé Joins The Minions In Hilarious ‘Minions & Monsters’ World Cup Teaser: WATCH

Kylian Mbappé makes a surprise appearance in Illumination’s new Minions & Monsters teaser, blending football action with Minion chaos ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minions team up with Kylian Mbappé for animated football short.
  • Minions struggle in a match against monsters, summon superstar help.
  • Mbappé's arrival turns the tide, leading Minions to victory.
  • Short film 'Minions & Monsters' premieres June 21, cinematic release July 1.

Football and animation collide in a brand-new teaser from Illumination. The studio has released a special preview for Minions & Monsters. It brings together the yellow troublemakers and one of football's biggest global stars. Released as a celebration of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, the short clip offers viewers the franchise’s signature humour.

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Minions Face A Tough Challenge On The Pitch

The teaser opens with the Minions taking part in a football match against a formidable team of monsters. What begins as a spirited contest soon turns into a one-sided affair, with the monsters gaining the upper hand and dominating the game.

As defeat appears inevitable, the Minions realise they need a game-changing solution. Desperate to reverse their fortunes, they decide to summon outside help before the match slips completely out of reach.

In one of the teaser’s funniest moments, the Minions attempt to use magic to bring a superstar onto the pitch. During their frantic search for a saviour, they even suggest well-known pop stars including Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter as possible candidates.

The spell is eventually cast by Carl, one of the Minions. Moments later, flashing stadium lights signal that something extraordinary has happened. To everyone's surprise, Kylian Mbappé suddenly appears in the middle of the field.

Mbappé Turns The Match Around

The football icon, who plays a leading role for Real Madrid and the French national team, quickly steps in to help the struggling Minions.

His arrival changes the momentum of the match. With Mbappé on their side, the Minions regain confidence, fight back against the monsters and ultimately secure victory.

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What We Know About Minions & Monsters

Minions & Monsters is directed by Pierre Coffin, the long-time voice behind the Minions, and co-written by Coffin and Brian Lynch. The film is produced by Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures.

Set within the Despicable Me universe, the story takes place roughly four decades before the events of Minions (2015).

Illumination has confirmed that the film will premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on 21 June before arriving in cinemas across the United States on 1 July.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Minions & Monsters?

Minions & Monsters is a new teaser from Illumination that brings together the Minions and football star Kylian Mbappé. It's a celebration of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Who does Kylian Mbappé help in the teaser?

Kylian Mbappé steps in to help the Minions during a football match against a formidable team of monsters. His arrival turns the game around, leading the Minions to victory.

When and where will Minions & Monsters premiere?

The film will premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 21st. It will then be released in cinemas across the United States on July 1st.

What is the setting of Minions & Monsters?

The story is set within the Despicable Me universe, taking place approximately forty years before the events of the 2015 film Minions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup 2026 Minions & Monsters
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