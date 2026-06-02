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HomeBusinessVedanta Under ED Scanner: What We Know About The FEMA Investigation So Far

Vedanta Under ED Scanner: What We Know About The FEMA Investigation So Far

The Enforcement Directorate has launched searches at premises linked to the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group as part of an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ED searches Vedanta Group premises for FEMA violations.
  • Investigation concerns alleged foreign exchange regulation breaches.
  • Searches renew focus on company's electoral bond purchases.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at premises linked to the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group as part of an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), reported IANS.

The searches, which began on Monday and continued into Tuesday, are being carried out after the central agency initiated a probe into the multinational mining and natural resources conglomerate for alleged violations under FEMA. More details regarding the nature of the investigation are awaited.

Officials said the action is linked to a foreign exchange-related inquiry, though the agency has not yet disclosed the specific transactions or alleged violations under examination.

What Is A FEMA Investigation?

The Foreign Exchange Management Act governs foreign currency transactions, overseas investments and cross-border financial dealings.

The ED typically initiates action under FEMA when it suspects violations involving foreign exchange regulations. Such cases may include the illegal transfer of funds abroad, acquisition of overseas assets without required approvals, or non-compliance with rules governing foreign investments and international financial transactions.

Unlike cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), FEMA proceedings are generally civil in nature and focus on regulatory compliance and monetary penalties.

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Vedanta's Electoral Bond Purchases Resurface

The searches have also renewed attention on Vedanta's electoral bond purchases, which came under public scrutiny after the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bonds scheme earlier this year.

Data released following the court's order showed that Vedanta had purchased electoral bonds worth more than Rs 400 crore.

Of the total amount, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received roughly Rs 230 crore, making it the largest beneficiary. The Congress received approximately Rs 125 crore, while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) received more than Rs 40 crore.

The company also donated over Rs 5 crore to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and around Rs 20 lakh to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

There is currently no indication from the Enforcement Directorate that the ongoing FEMA investigation is linked to the company's electoral bond purchases.

More Details Awaited

Vedanta, one of India's largest diversified natural resources companies, has significant interests in mining, metals, oil and gas, power and emerging sectors such as semiconductors.

With the searches still underway, officials are yet to reveal the full scope of the investigation. Further details are expected once the agency completes its preliminary examination of documents and records linked to the case.

Also Read : PAN, UPI Rules Change From June 1:All You Need To Know

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Enforcement Directorate searching Vedanta Group premises?

The ED is conducting searches as part of an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for alleged violations of foreign exchange regulations.

What is the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA)?

FEMA governs foreign currency transactions, overseas investments, and cross-border financial dealings. The ED investigates potential violations of these regulations.

Are FEMA proceedings criminal?

Unlike PMLA cases, FEMA proceedings are generally civil in nature and focus on regulatory compliance and monetary penalties.

Is the FEMA investigation related to Vedanta's electoral bond purchases?

The article states there is currently no indication that the FEMA investigation is linked to Vedanta's electoral bond purchases.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
FEMA Vedanta ED ED Raids Vedanta
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