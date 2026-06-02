Triple Shock In Northeast Delhi: Two Murders And A Firing Incident in 24 Hours Trigger Panic

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Northeast Delhi witnessed three violent incidents, including two murders and a firing.

A teenager was fatally stabbed following an alleged rivalry dispute.

A 12-year-old boy was injured by a stray bullet during a firing incident.

Another man was found stabbed to death, raising residents' safety concerns.

A series of violent incidents in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area over the past 24 hours has raised fresh concerns over law and order, with two murders and a firing incident leaving residents shaken.

Police are investigating all three cases and have launched multiple raids to trace those involved. The incidents include the fatal stabbing of a teenager, a firing in which a child was injured, and the discovery of another murder victim on Tuesday morning.

The back-to-back crimes have triggered fear among local residents, who have questioned how such incidents could take place in crowded neighbourhoods within such a short span of time.

Teenager Stabbed to Death in New Usmanpur

The first incident was reported around 10.25 pm on June 1, when police received information about a stabbing in the New Usmanpur police station area.

When officers reached the spot, they found a 17-year-old boy lying on the ground. He was declared dead at the scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Rahul Alwal said the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds. Preliminary investigation suggests that the teenager was attacked with knives and succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources identified the victim as Abhishek. According to investigators, the teenager had stepped out of his house to buy some items when he was allegedly ambushed by a group of juveniles with whom he reportedly had an ongoing rivalry.

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Forensic Team Collects Evidence

The forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. Police have initiated legal proceedings under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials said several important leads have emerged during the investigation and multiple teams have been formed to track down those responsible.

Delhi Police has also detained three individuals for questioning in connection with the case.

Child Injured in Firing Incident

Earlier on June 1, another violent incident took place in the Fourth Pushta area of New Usmanpur.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy suffered a gunshot injury to his leg when armed men opened fire in the area. The child was reportedly passing through the locality when he was struck by a bullet.

Police have arrested two accused in connection with the firing, while efforts are continuing to trace a third suspect believed to be involved in the case.

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Another Murder Reported Hours Later

On Tuesday morning, police were called to Bhagat Singh Colony after a young man's body was found lying on a road.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Lalit, a resident of Brahmpuri.

Investigators found that Lalit had also been stabbed to death. The forensic team visited the scene and gathered evidence before police registered a murder case.

Officials said the investigation has yielded crucial clues and several teams are working to identify and arrest the suspects.

Fear Grips Local Residents

The succession of violent incidents has created anxiety among residents, many of whom expressed concern about safety in the area.

One local resident said the crime had created an atmosphere of fear, particularly because the attack allegedly took place in a busy locality during a time when people were moving through the market.

The resident claimed that a large group of youths was involved in the attack on the teenager and said the incident had left families worried about security in the neighbourhood.

Police officials said investigations into all three incidents are progressing simultaneously. Teams are examining evidence, questioning suspects and reviewing all available leads.