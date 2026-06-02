There have been two murders and a firing incident in New Usmanpur over the past 24 hours, causing concern among residents and prompting police investigations.
Triple Shock In Northeast Delhi: Two Murders And A Firing Incident in 24 Hours Trigger Panic
A 17-year-old boy, identified as Abhishek, was stabbed to death, while a 12-year-old child suffered a bullet injury during a firing incident. Hours later, police found the body of a 26-year-old man and determined that he had also been stabbed to death.
- Northeast Delhi witnessed three violent incidents, including two murders and a firing.
- A teenager was fatally stabbed following an alleged rivalry dispute.
- A 12-year-old boy was injured by a stray bullet during a firing incident.
- Another man was found stabbed to death, raising residents' safety concerns.
A series of violent incidents in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area over the past 24 hours has raised fresh concerns over law and order, with two murders and a firing incident leaving residents shaken.
Police are investigating all three cases and have launched multiple raids to trace those involved. The incidents include the fatal stabbing of a teenager, a firing in which a child was injured, and the discovery of another murder victim on Tuesday morning.
The back-to-back crimes have triggered fear among local residents, who have questioned how such incidents could take place in crowded neighbourhoods within such a short span of time.
Teenager Stabbed to Death in New Usmanpur
The first incident was reported around 10.25 pm on June 1, when police received information about a stabbing in the New Usmanpur police station area.
When officers reached the spot, they found a 17-year-old boy lying on the ground. He was declared dead at the scene.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Rahul Alwal said the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds. Preliminary investigation suggests that the teenager was attacked with knives and succumbed to his injuries.
Police sources identified the victim as Abhishek. According to investigators, the teenager had stepped out of his house to buy some items when he was allegedly ambushed by a group of juveniles with whom he reportedly had an ongoing rivalry.
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Forensic Team Collects Evidence
The forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. Police have initiated legal proceedings under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Officials said several important leads have emerged during the investigation and multiple teams have been formed to track down those responsible.
Delhi Police has also detained three individuals for questioning in connection with the case.
Child Injured in Firing Incident
Earlier on June 1, another violent incident took place in the Fourth Pushta area of New Usmanpur.
According to police, a 12-year-old boy suffered a gunshot injury to his leg when armed men opened fire in the area. The child was reportedly passing through the locality when he was struck by a bullet.
Police have arrested two accused in connection with the firing, while efforts are continuing to trace a third suspect believed to be involved in the case.
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Another Murder Reported Hours Later
On Tuesday morning, police were called to Bhagat Singh Colony after a young man's body was found lying on a road.
The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Lalit, a resident of Brahmpuri.
Investigators found that Lalit had also been stabbed to death. The forensic team visited the scene and gathered evidence before police registered a murder case.
Officials said the investigation has yielded crucial clues and several teams are working to identify and arrest the suspects.
Fear Grips Local Residents
The succession of violent incidents has created anxiety among residents, many of whom expressed concern about safety in the area.
One local resident said the crime had created an atmosphere of fear, particularly because the attack allegedly took place in a busy locality during a time when people were moving through the market.
The resident claimed that a large group of youths was involved in the attack on the teenager and said the incident had left families worried about security in the neighbourhood.
Police officials said investigations into all three incidents are progressing simultaneously. Teams are examining evidence, questioning suspects and reviewing all available leads.
Before You Go
Capital Shock: Group Attack Leaves Minor Dead in Northeast Delhi
Frequently Asked Questions
What recent violent incidents have occurred in New Usmanpur, Delhi?
How was the 17-year-old victim attacked?
The 17-year-old victim, Abhishek, was fatally stabbed multiple times with knives. He was allegedly attacked by a group of juveniles with whom he had a rivalry.
Who was injured in the firing incident?
A 12-year-old boy was injured in the leg by a bullet when armed men opened fire in the Fourth Pushta area of New Usmanpur.
What was discovered on Tuesday morning?
On Tuesday morning, the body of 26-year-old Lalit was found lying on a road in Bhagat Singh Colony. He had also been stabbed to death.
What is the current status of the police investigation?
Police are investigating all three incidents, have formed multiple teams, and are conducting raids. They have detained individuals for questioning and arrested suspects in the firing case.