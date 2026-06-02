Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh stolen from Raveena Tandon's mother's home.

Domestic help arrested for allegedly betraying trust and stealing valuables.

Accused allegedly broke into a locker, stole jewellery and watches.

Police recovered some watches; efforts to find remaining jewellery continue.

Jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh belonging to Veena Tandon, the mother of Raveena Tandon, has allegedly been stolen from her residence, with their domestic help arrested in connection with the case, according to police.

Jewellery, Wrist Watches Stolen

The accused, identified as 47-year-old Rashi Chhabria, who lives in Khar. She has been taken into custody by Juhu Police for allegedly betraying the family’s trust and stealing valuable items, including gold and diamond jewellery, along with two luxury watches that belong to Raveena’s brother Rajiv Tandon.

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According to police information, the accused had been in contact with the Tandon family since 2020 and frequently visited their residence in the role of caretaker for Raveena Tandon’s mother. She used to cook meals and help care for the 86-year-old. Over time, she gradually earned the family’s trust through her regular presence and responsibilities.

Investigators said that the theft is believed to have taken place from the family’s home, where the jewellery was reportedly kept in a locker. The accused is alleged to have broken into the locker and taken jewellery and two luxury watches.

The incident came to light when the family noticed that the jewellery and watches were missing. Following this, they questioned the domestic help, who initially denied any involvement in the theft, according to police sources. When pressed again, she returned the luxury watches and said that she had given the jewellery to a man named Jagdish and would return it soon.

The complainant filed a complaint after the family became convinced that the jewellery would not be returned. According to a report by The Indian Express, Chhabria allegedly threatened to implicate Rajiv in a false narcotics case if she was pressured to return the jewellery. The report also stated that the family discovered the jewellery missing on October 2 last year when they checked it ahead of the Dussehra festival.

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House Help Arrested

However, following a formal complaint lodged with the Juhu police on May 19, an investigation was initiated. During the probe, police arrested the accused domestic worker on May 21, and she remains in custody until May 29. Efforts are ongoing to trace and recover the remaining jewellery.