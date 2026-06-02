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HomeEducationResultsCBSE Opens Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal After Delays; Here's How Students Can Now Apply Online

CBSE Opens Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal After Delays; Here's How Students Can Now Apply Online

CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation: CBSE has activated its Class 12 verification and re-evaluation portal after delays, detailing procedures, fees, and a new refund policy.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBSE launches online portal for Class 12 mark verification.
  • Students can request scanned answer sheets and report discrepancies.
  • Re-evaluation option requires detailed question-specific justifications.
  • Revised fee structure includes refunds for increased marks.

CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation: After days of uncertainty and repeated postponements, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially activated its online portal for Class 12 students seeking verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer scripts. The board announced on Tuesday morning that the system is now operational and advised candidates to carefully follow the prescribed process while submitting applications.

The portal had remained inaccessible on June 1, triggering anxiety among students awaiting an opportunity to challenge their results. With the launch now confirmed, candidates can begin filing requests for both verification of marks and re-evaluation through the online platform.

How Students Can Apply For Verification Of Marks

Students logging into the portal will find separate sections dedicated to various post-result services. CBSE has allowed candidates to submit requests for multiple subjects at once or file individual applications separately.

To initiate a verification request, students must select the verification of marks option. Subjects for which scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets have already been obtained will appear on the screen. After choosing a subject, applicants can report issues such as missing pages, unattached supplementary sheets, absent graphs or maps, blurred scanned images, incorrect answer books, or evaluation of the wrong question paper set.

Before submission, students are advised to review all details carefully. Additional concerns can be added before the request is finalized. Once the application is confirmed, locked, and payment is completed, no further edits will be permitted. Candidates are also encouraged to save a copy of the application and monitor its status through the portal.

Re-Evaluation Process Explained

Students seeking a reassessment of specific answers must follow a structured procedure. 

  • Applicants need to select the re-evaluation option, choose the relevant subject, and provide detailed information about the question being challenged.
  • The application requires candidates to enter the exact question number, corresponding page number, marks awarded, and the marks they believe should have been granted. 
  • CBSE has instructed students to provide a clear and specific explanation for the discrepancy rather than vague justifications.
  • Multiple questions can be added within the same application.
  • Before freezing the request, students should thoroughly review all entries.
  • Following payment, applicants can download the completed form and track its progress online.

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CBSE Revises Fee Structure For Revaluation 2026

The board has also introduced an updated fee structure for post-result services this year. Students will be required to pay ₹100 per subject for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books, ₹100 per subject for verification of marks, and ₹25 per question for re-evaluation.

One of the most notable changes is the introduction of a refund provision. Under the new policy, students whose marks increase after re-evaluation will receive a refund of the fee paid for the specific question or questions that resulted in the revised score.

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Revised Scores Will Be Final

CBSE has clarified that any marks modified through the re-evaluation process will be incorporated into the student's official academic record. The board has further stated that the revised outcome will be treated as final and binding, leaving no scope for further review once the process is completed.

With the portal now live, students have begun submitting applications, marking the start of an important phase in the post-result review process for the Class of 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the new CBSE online portal?

The portal allows Class 12 students to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation of their answer scripts for improved accuracy in results.

How can students apply for verification of marks?

Students should select the 'verification of marks' option, choose subjects, and report any issues like blurred images or incorrect answer books.

What information is needed for a re-evaluation request?

You need to select the subject, specify the question number, marks awarded, and the marks you believe you deserve, with a clear explanation.

What are the fees for these post-result services?

The fees are ₹100 per subject for scanned copies and verification, and ₹25 per question for re-evaluation.

What happens if marks increase after re-evaluation?

If your marks increase after re-evaluation, you will receive a refund of the fee paid for the specific question(s) that led to the revised score.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Board Exams Education News CBSE CBSE Class 12
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