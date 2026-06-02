Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tusshar Kapoor celebrates 25 years, praises co-star Kareena Kapoor's confidence.

Kapoor describes Kareena as fearless, a

Initially distant due to differing personalities, they bonded on set.

Debut film 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' was a hit remake.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor has completed 25 years in Bollywood. On this special milestone, he looked back at his journey in the film industry and also shared his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor in his debut film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001).

Tusshar Kapoor Calls Kareena Kapoor ‘Hero’

Speaking to India Today, Tusshar said that Kareena's confidence has always been on another level, and working with her is a lot of fun. According to him, Kareena is fearless and never hesitates when it comes to facing challenges, which is why he considers her a "hero”.

ALSO READ | Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash During Pride Month Over 'Aroma' Lyrics, Fans Call Out Use Of 'Chakka'

In a light-hearted remark, he joked, "She never has bad hair days." He also praised Kareena's strong screen presence and the stylish charm she brings to every role.

Talking about her confidence, Tusshar said he had been inspired by Kareena's self-assurance and maturity from day one. He added that it could be because she grew up watching her sister Karisma Kapoor or simply because of her natural personality, but Kareena has always been an incredibly confident person.

Why Tusshar, Kareena Kept Their Distance On Set

Tusshar also opened up about his early interactions with Kareena during the shooting of Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. He revealed that although they knew each other socially, it took some time for them to connect on set because their personalities were very different.

He said that at the time, he was a shy newcomer trying to find his place in the industry, while Kareena carried herself like an experienced actor from the very first day. She would quickly memorise her dialogues and perform in front of the camera without any hesitation.

ALSO READ | James Gunn Reveals First Look Of Lex Luthor's Iconic Warsuit In Superman Sequel 'Man Of Tomorrow'

Tusshar further explained that Kareena was an extrovert, while he was more of an introvert. Because of this, they did not interact much in the beginning and gradually drifted apart. However, Kareena's friendly nature eventually helped bridge the gap, and over time, they developed a good bond. The duo later worked together again in the 2002 film Jeena Sirf Merre Liye.

About Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai

Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai was directed by Satish Kaushik and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film was a remake of the 1998 Telugu hit Tholi Prema. The music was composed by Anu Malik, while the lyrics were written by Sameer. The film's soundtrack became a huge success and was the second-highest-selling music album of that year.