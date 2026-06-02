Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTusshar Kapoor Calls Kareena Kapoor A ‘Hero’, Praises Her Confidence After 25 Years In Bollywood

Tusshar Kapoor Calls Kareena Kapoor A ‘Hero’, Praises Her Confidence After 25 Years In Bollywood

Marking 25 years in Bollywood, Tusshar Kapoor recalled working with Kareena Kapoor in Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, praising her confidence and sharing memories from the film's set.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tusshar Kapoor celebrates 25 years, praises co-star Kareena Kapoor's confidence.
  • Kapoor describes Kareena as fearless, a
  • Initially distant due to differing personalities, they bonded on set.
  • Debut film 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' was a hit remake.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor has completed 25 years in Bollywood. On this special milestone, he looked back at his journey in the film industry and also shared his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor in his debut film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001).

Tusshar Kapoor Calls Kareena Kapoor ‘Hero’

Speaking to India Today, Tusshar said that Kareena's confidence has always been on another level, and working with her is a lot of fun. According to him, Kareena is fearless and never hesitates when it comes to facing challenges, which is why he considers her a "hero”.

ALSO READ | Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash During Pride Month Over 'Aroma' Lyrics, Fans Call Out Use Of 'Chakka'

In a light-hearted remark, he joked, "She never has bad hair days." He also praised Kareena's strong screen presence and the stylish charm she brings to every role.

Talking about her confidence, Tusshar said he had been inspired by Kareena's self-assurance and maturity from day one. He added that it could be because she grew up watching her sister Karisma Kapoor or simply because of her natural personality, but Kareena has always been an incredibly confident person.

Why Tusshar, Kareena Kept Their Distance On Set

Tusshar also opened up about his early interactions with Kareena during the shooting of Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. He revealed that although they knew each other socially, it took some time for them to connect on set because their personalities were very different.

He said that at the time, he was a shy newcomer trying to find his place in the industry, while Kareena carried herself like an experienced actor from the very first day. She would quickly memorise her dialogues and perform in front of the camera without any hesitation.

ALSO READ | James Gunn Reveals First Look Of Lex Luthor's Iconic Warsuit In Superman Sequel 'Man Of Tomorrow'

Tusshar further explained that Kareena was an extrovert, while he was more of an introvert. Because of this, they did not interact much in the beginning and gradually drifted apart. However, Kareena's friendly nature eventually helped bridge the gap, and over time, they developed a good bond. The duo later worked together again in the 2002 film Jeena Sirf Merre Liye.

About Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai

Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai was directed by Satish Kaushik and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film was a remake of the 1998 Telugu hit Tholi Prema. The music was composed by Anu Malik, while the lyrics were written by Sameer. The film's soundtrack became a huge success and was the second-highest-selling music album of that year.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone has Tusshar Kapoor recently achieved?

Tusshar Kapoor has recently completed 25 years in Bollywood. He reflected on his journey in the film industry on this special occasion.

Why does Tusshar Kapoor consider Kareena Kapoor a 'hero'?

Tusshar Kapoor calls Kareena Kapoor a 'hero' due to her unparalleled confidence, fearlessness in facing challenges, and strong screen presence.

How did Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's relationship evolve on the set of 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai'?

Initially, Tusshar and Kareena kept their distance due to their contrasting personalities; he was shy and introverted, while she was confident and extroverted. Their bond grew over time through Kareena's friendly nature.

What is notable about the music of 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai'?

The film's soundtrack, composed by Anu Malik with lyrics by Sameer, was a huge success. It became the second highest-selling music album of that year.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jun 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Tusshar Kapoor Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
WATCH: 1,037 Marilyn Monroe Look-Alikes Break Guinness World Record For Her 100th Birthday
WATCH: 1,037 Marilyn Monroe Look-Alikes Break Guinness World Record For Her 100th Birthday
Celebrities
Tusshar Kapoor Calls Kareena Kapoor A ‘Hero’, Praises Her Confidence After 25 Years In Bollywood
Tusshar Kapoor Calls Kareena Kapoor A ‘Hero’, Praises Her Confidence After 25 Years In Bollywood
Celebrities
Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash During Pride Month Over 'Aroma' Lyrics, Fans Call Out Use Of 'Chakka'
Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash During Pride Month Over 'Aroma' Lyrics, Fans Call Out Use Of 'Chakka'
Celebrities
Trisha Krishnan Drops Another ‘Magical May’ Post On Instagram; Fans Bring Up Vijay In Comments
Trisha Krishnan Drops Another ‘Magical May’ Post On Instagram; Fans Bring Up Vijay In Comments
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Tension: Public Anger Erupts Against TMC Councillor in Khardah
Terror Plot Exposed: Jaish-E-Mohammed Links Found in Shahbaz Siddiqui Case
Ghazipur Murder Case: Police Announce ₹50,000 Reward on Four Accused in Vineet Rai Killing
Capital Shock: Group Attack Leaves Minor Dead in Northeast Delhi
Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Recreates Crime Scene in Bhopal Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget