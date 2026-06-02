Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaShowdown In Kolkata: Mamata To Lead Sit-In Protest Despite Lack of Police Permission

Showdown In Kolkata: Mamata To Lead Sit-In Protest Despite Lack of Police Permission

In another development, the TMC suspended two newly elected MLAs Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee over alleged anti-party activities.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 08:29 AM (IST)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is staging a sit-in demonstration at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Esplanade on Tuesday, protesting against alleged post-election violence and attacks on party workers.

The protest comes amid rising political tension in the state following reported incidents of attacks on senior TMC leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee and Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee. The party had earlier organized statewide demonstrations after Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly targeted during a visit to Sonarpur on May 30.

TMC Calls It Planned Attack

The TMC has termed the incident a “planned attack,” while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed the allegations, stating that the incident reflected public anger against the former ruling party’s leadership.

Meanwhile, internal issues within the party have also surfaced, with a recent meeting of newly elected TMC MLAs at Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence witnessing low attendance. Out of 80 legislators, only around 20 reportedly attended the meeting.

The party, however, downplayed the absence, stating that several MLAs were engaged in ground-level protests against alleged political violence and administrative actions, including evictions of hawkers without rehabilitation.

TMC Suspends 2 MLAs

In another development, the TMC suspended two newly elected MLAs Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee over alleged anti-party activities.

The protest at Esplanade is expected to continue through the day as the party intensifies its campaign against what it calls post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Before You Go

CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jun 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee TMC Protest Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Showdown In Kolkata: Mamata To Lead Sit-In Protest Despite Lack of Police Permission
Showdown In Kolkata: Mamata To Lead Sit-In Protest Despite Lack of Police Permission
India
Another TMC Without Mamata? 'Secret' MLA Meetings Trigger Political Storm In Bengal
Another TMC Without Mamata? 'Secret' MLA Meetings Trigger Political Storm In Bengal
India
Gurugram: Family suspects abduction as salesman goes missing; alleges calls from his number
Gurugram: Family suspects abduction as salesman goes missing; alleges calls from his number
India
Assess shopkeepers' losses, provide compensation: UP CM to officials on Saharanpur flash flood
Assess shopkeepers' losses, provide compensation: UP CM to officials on Saharanpur flash flood
Advertisement

Videos

CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait
Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Reaches Giribala Singh House, Recreates Crime Scene in Ongoing Probe
Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Recreates Crime Scene With Dummy Body at Suspect Giribala Singh’s Home
CBSE Portal Delayed: Students Face Trouble as Website Remains Under Maintenance
Lucknow Tension: Pasi Fort Dispute Escalates as Protesters Confront MP RK Chaudhary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget