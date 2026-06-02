Showdown In Kolkata: Mamata To Lead Sit-In Protest Despite Lack of Police Permission

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is staging a sit-in demonstration at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Esplanade on Tuesday, protesting against alleged post-election violence and attacks on party workers.

The protest comes amid rising political tension in the state following reported incidents of attacks on senior TMC leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee and Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee. The party had earlier organized statewide demonstrations after Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly targeted during a visit to Sonarpur on May 30.

TMC Calls It Planned Attack

The TMC has termed the incident a “planned attack,” while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed the allegations, stating that the incident reflected public anger against the former ruling party’s leadership.

Meanwhile, internal issues within the party have also surfaced, with a recent meeting of newly elected TMC MLAs at Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence witnessing low attendance. Out of 80 legislators, only around 20 reportedly attended the meeting.

The party, however, downplayed the absence, stating that several MLAs were engaged in ground-level protests against alleged political violence and administrative actions, including evictions of hawkers without rehabilitation.

TMC Suspends 2 MLAs

In another development, the TMC suspended two newly elected MLAs Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee over alleged anti-party activities.

The protest at Esplanade is expected to continue through the day as the party intensifies its campaign against what it calls post-poll violence in West Bengal.