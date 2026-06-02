‘Unnecessary': Tharoor Questions Mandatory Full Rendition Of Vande Mataram, Draw BJP's Ire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shashi Tharoor questions mandatory full rendition of Vande Mataram.

He believes singing opening verses suffices for national song.

BJP accuses Congress of disrespecting national song protocols.

Debate involves convention, official guidelines, and political interpretations.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has questioned the practice of rendering the full version of Vande Mataram at the beginning and end of official functions, describing it as an unnecessary burden on audiences while stressing that he has complete respect for the national song.

Speaking to reporters on Monday amid a controversy surrounding the rendition of Vande Mataram in Kerala, Tharoor said there was no disagreement over the importance of the song itself, but raised concerns about making the complete version mandatory at every official programme.

His remarks have triggered a political debate, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress leader of undermining established protocols related to the national song.

Tharoor Questions Need for Full Rendition

Tharoor said Vande Mataram enjoys widespread respect across the country and that most people are familiar with its opening verses.

“Vande Mataram is the national song and we stand up in respect when it is sung. The first verse, or the first couple of verses, is something most people know by heart,” he said.

According to the Congress MP, the long-standing convention has generally been to sing Vande Mataram once at the beginning of an event, while the national anthem is often played separately at another stage of the programme.

“Now they want all five verses to be sung at the beginning of every event and again at the end. I think that is an unnecessary imposition,” he said.

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Kerala Dispute Sparks Discussion

Referring to the ongoing debate in Kerala, Tharoor said the state government had maintained that singing the full version of the song was optional, while Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appeared to hold a different interpretation.

“It may ultimately have to be adjudicated because there is no law passed by Parliament requiring this. It is more a matter of convention,” he said.

The Congress leader reiterated that his comments should not be interpreted as opposition to the national song itself.

“We all respect Vande Mataram. I can happily sing it for you,” he remarked.

BJP Hits Back

Tharoor's remarks drew a swift response from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya argued that rendering Vande Mataram in full at official functions is not merely optional and pointed to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines are explicit: whenever Vande Mataram is rendered at official functions, the full official version is to be sung, and all six stanzas are to be played at designated government events,” Malviya wrote on X.

He further stated that the guidelines also prescribe the occasions on which the song should be performed and the protocol attendees are expected to follow, including standing at attention.

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Political War of Words Intensifies

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala also criticised the Congress leader, alleging that the party was yielding to pressure from the Indian Union Muslim League by objecting to the full rendition of Vande Mataram.

His comments added a political dimension to a debate that began as a discussion over ceremonial practices and protocol.

With differing interpretations emerging over convention, official guidelines and public expectations, the controversy has evolved into a broader political and constitutional discussion over the place of Vande Mataram in official events.