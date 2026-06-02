Man Arrested For Links With JeM Planned Attack In India, Was Waiting For Orders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suspect Shehbaz Siddiqui arrested, confesses to planned terror attacks.

He claimed readiness for a suicide bombing in India.

Chats revealed praise for Pulwama attack, links to handlers.

Investigation continues to uncover potential wider terror network.

A suspect arrested on suspicion of links with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has made several startling revelations, including his plans to carry out attacks in India. The accused, identified as Shehbaz Siddiqui, reportedly claimed during interrogation that he was ready to carry out a suicide bombing in India and was only waiting for instructions from a Jaish handler based in Pakistan.

Siddiqui was arrested on May 18 from Kasganj by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), acting on inputs gathered from social media activity. Officials have since recovered key evidence from his mobile phone.

Chats Link Him To Pulwama Attack Praise

Investigators have found that Siddiqui was allegedly in contact with Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives connected to the Pulwama terror attack. He was recently taken on custody remand for further questioning.

According to sources, his phone contains chats and recorded conversations with Jaish-linked handlers. These communications suggest that Siddiqui described the Pulwama attack as “justified” while terming India’s surgical strikes as “wrong.” He is also said to have expressed approval of other terror incidents in India. He has reportedly admitted these claims during ATS interrogation.

Planned Suicide Attack

During questioning, Siddiqui allegedly stated that he was prepared to carry out a fidayeen (suicide) attack inside India. He had been in touch with operatives and was receiving radical content, including provocative videos. He was reportedly told that details of the target would be shared at a later stage.

Security agencies suspect that Siddiqui may be part of a larger network, with potential links to other individuals inside India. Investigations are ongoing to identify additional contacts. Officials believe further interrogation, including possible transfer to Mumbai, could yield more leads.