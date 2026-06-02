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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Everyone Is Moral Police': Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri On Allegedly Ignoring Dharna Durga During Maa Behen Promotions

'Everyone Is Moral Police': Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri On Allegedly Ignoring Dharna Durga During Maa Behen Promotions

The backlash began following a promotional event for the upcoming Netflix film Maa Behen, where Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga were present.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri addressed backlash for ignoring Dharna Durga.
  • Actors state social media amplifies minor incidents into controversies.
  • Both believe criticism predates social media but lacked outlets.
  • Controversy arose from paparazzi asking Dharna to step aside.

Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri have finally addressed the backlash over allegedly ignoring Dharna Durga during promotions for their upcoming Netflix film Maa Behen. Reacting to the criticism, both actors said social media often turns even the smallest moments into major controversies.

Madhuri, Triptii Address Backlash

Speaking to India Today while promoting the film, Madhuri said that criticism existed even before the rise of social media, but people had fewer platforms to publicly share their views.

“There were people like that even then, but they didn’t really have a way to express themselves. Today, everyone has that channel. Everyone is expressing themselves. Everyone is a filmmaker, everyone is a fashionista, and everyone is moral police,” she said.

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Triptii also opened up about the scrutiny that surrounds every release. “Whenever I have a film these days, I feel like the moment a release gets close, I’m scared of being happy. I ask myself, what will they pick this time? What will they create now?”

She further said, “I thought there was nothing in this film that could become controversial. But they still found something. Some people will do it every time,” before adding, “We can’t really help that.”

All About The Controversy

The controversy began during a promotional event for Maa Behen, where Madhuri, Triptii and Dharna were posing together for photographs. After a few clicks, paparazzi reportedly asked Dharna to step aside so they could take pictures of Madhuri and Triptii. 

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What drew criticism online was that neither Madhuri nor Triptii intervened. Instead, the two continued posing for pictures, something many social media users interpreted as Dharna being ignored.

 
 
 
 
 
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“If a junior actor has worked equally hard in a project, they deserve equal respect and acknowledgement, too. Staying silent while someone is being sidelined is not professionalism or grace. Real stars uplift others instead of taking all the limelight for themselves. Hope influencers and senior actors remember that support and kindness matter just as much as fame,” wrote one social media user. 

Another added, “Not the paparazzi coz by now everyone knows how they work. But the other two women not taking a stand for her, that’s the shocking bit… Madhuri’s face says it loudly that she wants a solo or just with Tripti and not with Dharna!”

“Madhuri and Tripti should have asked her not to go, but they chose to be quiet,” commented a third. 

A fourth posted, “Lost little respect for Madhuri Dixit Nene. She could have handled it better.”

About Maa Behen

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen also stars Ravi Kishan in a key role. The dark comedy follows Rekha, played by Madhuri Dixit, and her daughters Jaya and Sushma, portrayed by Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga respectively, who are already controversial figures in their conservative neighbourhood. “When trouble knocks on her door, a mother and her estranged daughters attempt to cover up a crime in a nosy colony where no secret is safe,” reads the film’s description on 

Maa Behen premieres on June 4 on Netflix.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri face backlash?

They were criticized for allegedly ignoring Dharna Durga during a promotional event for their film 'Maa Behen', where she was asked to step aside for photos.

What did Triptii Dimri say about the online criticism?

Triptii expressed that social media often creates controversies from small moments and that people will always find something to criticize, regardless of the film's content.

How did Madhuri Dixit explain the prevalence of online criticism?

Madhuri noted that while criticism existed before social media, people now have more platforms to express themselves, acting as filmmakers, fashionistas, and moral police.

What is 'Maa Behen' about?

The film is a dark comedy directed by Suresh Triveni, about a mother and her estranged daughters who try to cover up a crime in a nosy neighborhood.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madhuri Dixit Netflix Triptii Dimri ENtertainment News Dharna Durga Maa Behen
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