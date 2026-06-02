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HomeNewsIndiaAnnamalai Likely To Launch New Party? Speculation Grows Over BJP Exit In Tamil Nadu

Annamalai Likely To Launch New Party? Speculation Grows Over BJP Exit In Tamil Nadu

Annamalai To Launch Political Party: Speculation over former TN BJP chief K Annamalai's future intensifies amid reports he may quit the BJP.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Annamalai may leave BJP for independent political future.
  • Meetings with BJP leaders fuel speculation on next move.
  • Past criticisms hint at potential friction with party.
  • BJP leaders downplay reports of imminent departure.

Annamalai To Launch Political Party: Reports of a possible political shake-up in Tamil Nadu have gained momentum amid speculation that former state BJP president K. Annamalai could be preparing to part ways with the party and chart an independent political course. Sources familiar with recent developments indicate that Annamalai is expected to take a decision on his future within the next few days following meetings in New Delhi with senior BJP leaders, including national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While there has been no official confirmation from either Annamalai or the BJP leadership, discussions surrounding his next political move have intensified both within party circles and on social media.

Speculation Surrounds Possible New Party

According to reports, Annamalai is considering the formation of a new political organization, though any formal launch may not happen immediately. Rumours regarding a potential split have surfaced periodically over the past several months, fueled by suggestions of differences between the former state chief and sections of the BJP's central leadership.

Supporters have been actively discussing the possibility online, with some proposing names and symbols for a future political outfit. A few social media users have even speculated that a formal announcement could come as early as this month, although no evidence has emerged to support those claims.

The growing buzz has prompted renewed debate about Annamalai's political trajectory and his influence among Tamil Nadu voters.

ALSO READ: 'Please Wait': Annamalai's Remark Sparks Buzz Over Possible Exit From BJP

Public Positions Fuel Questions Over Relationship With BJP

Political observers have pointed to several recent developments as indications of possible friction between Annamalai and the BJP leadership.

Among them was his criticism of the CBSE's three-language policy for Class 9 students, a stance that attracted attention given the party's broader position on education and language issues. His decision not to publicly comment on or promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Mann Ki Baat broadcast also sparked discussion among party supporters.

Another significant point of contention was the BJP's decision to restore its alliance with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Annamalai had previously emerged as one of the alliance's strongest critics after ties between the two parties broke down in 2023.

Despite reported reservations, he later campaigned extensively for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), helping to project unity within the coalition.

From IPS Officer to Statewide Political Figure

A former Indian Police Service officer, Annamalai entered politics after resigning from government service and quickly rose through the BJP ranks. In July 2021, he was appointed president of the Tamil Nadu BJP at just 37 years old, becoming one of the youngest leaders to hold the post.

During his tenure, he sought to expand the party's footprint in a state traditionally dominated by Dravidian parties. His aggressive campaigning style and outspoken criticism of political opponents earned him significant visibility across Tamil Nadu.

He remained state president until 2025, when leadership changes followed the BJP's renewed understanding with the AIADMK.

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BJP Leadership Plays Down Exit Reports

Even as speculation continues to grow, senior BJP leaders have publicly dismissed reports suggesting Annamalai's departure is imminent.

Party functionaries have stated that they are unaware of any plans by him to resign or launch a separate political platform. Some insiders have suggested that discussions may instead revolve around assigning him a larger organizational role at the national level.

Until an official announcement is made, uncertainty remains over Annamalai's next move. However, the persistent rumours have already triggered widespread interest in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, where any decision by the former BJP chief could have implications ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Before You Go

Capital Shock: Group Attack Leaves Minor Dead in Northeast Delhi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main speculation surrounding K. Annamalai's political future?

There is speculation that K. Annamalai may be planning to leave the BJP and start his own independent political course or form a new political organization.

Has K. Annamalai or the BJP officially confirmed these rumors?

No, there has been no official confirmation from either K. Annamalai or the BJP leadership regarding his future political plans.

What recent events have fueled speculation about friction between Annamalai and the BJP?

His criticism of the CBSE's three-language policy and his quiet stance on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat broadcast have raised questions.

How has the BJP leadership responded to reports of Annamalai's potential departure?

Senior BJP leaders have publicly dismissed these reports, stating they are unaware of any plans for him to resign or launch a new platform.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP K Annamalai Tamil Nadu Politics
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