Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhruv Rathee challenged RSS chief over comedian Kunal Kamra's performances.

Rathee urged Bhagwat to invite Kunal Kamra to Nagpur.

He questioned Bhagwat's consistency on freedom and democracy.

Dhruv Rathee has directly challenged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over the controversy surrounding stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s performances, asking why Kamra should not be allowed to stage a show in Nagpur, even at the RSS headquarters. Rathee raised the issue while responding to Bhagwat’s appearance at a New York event and the debate over freedom to hold private programmes. Bhagwat addressed a gathering at Madison Square Garden, while New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani had publicly opposed the event but acknowledged that the city might not have jurisdiction to cancel a private programme.

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Dhruv Rathee Brings Kunal Kamra Into The Debate

In the video addressed to Bhagwat, Rathee said he was speaking on behalf of people whose political views differ from those of the RSS chief. He then turned his focus to Kunal Kamra, whose performances have repeatedly faced controversy.

Rathee referred to what he described as pressure from people associated with the RSS and Sangh Parivar to stop Kamra’s shows. His comments come against the backdrop of Kamra’s recent Bengaluru controversy, where his Whitefield performances were cancelled and moved to another venue following opposition from Hindutva activists.

Dhruv Rathee said, "Kunal Kamra ka hi udaharan le lo, jiske kitne shows cancel karvaye gaye hain RSS se jude logon ke pressure ki wajah se. Main un sab logon ki side se bol raha hoon jinki vichardhara aapse nahi milti. Main aapko kahunga ki agar aap is loktantra aur swatantrata ki bhavna mein vishwas rakhte, toh aap aage aaiye aur khud se Kunal Kamra ka show hone dijiye."

‘Nagpur Mein Kunal Kamra Ko Invite Kijiye’

Rathee went further, suggesting that Bhagwat could make the point himself by allowing Kamra to perform in the RSS chief’s home city.

He specifically proposed that Bhagwat invite the comedian to Nagpur and even host the performance at the RSS headquarters. Rathee argued that Bhagwat, as the head of the organisation, had the influence to make such a decision himself.

He said, "Main kahunga apne Nagpur mein Kunal Kamra ko invite kijiye aur uska comedy show karvaiye, even RSS ke headquarters mein karvaiye. Itne bade sangathan ka leader hone ke naate ye taakat aapke paas hai."

He said that the disagreement in ideology should not determine whether Kamra is allowed to hold a private performance.

"Maana ki uski vichardhara bhi aapse nahi milti, lekin ek azaad aur swatantra desh mein use bhi apne private events host karne ka adhikaar utna hi hai," added Dhruv Rathee.

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Rathee Questions Double Standards

Rathee ended his message by asking Bhagwat to consider what he believes consistency on freedom and democracy would look like in practice.

He said, "Agar aap ye nahi karte, toh desh ki Gen-Z samajh jaayegi ki aap jaise log ek number ke dogle hain, jo America mein toh azaadi ka fayda uthate hain lekin Bharat mein apne logon ko yahi azaadi nahi dena chahte. Toh thoda sochkar dekhiye aur faisla lijiye, aap democracy ki side par hain ya gunda raaj ki side par. Dhanyavaad."