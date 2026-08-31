Arshad Warsi Says Kangana Ranaut Made Nepotism A Big Debate: 'It's Not Easy For A Star Kid'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshad Warsi believes talent, not lineage, ensures lasting film careers.

Warsi credited Kangana Ranaut for initiating widespread nepotism debate.

He noted star kids face immense pressure and high expectations.

Arshad Warsi recently talked about Bollywood's long-running nepotism debate. He said that star kids can get their first opportunity more easily but a famous family name cannot guarantee a lasting career. For the actor, talent remains the deciding factor once that first door opens. He also credited Kangana Ranaut for making nepotism a big debate.

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Arshad Warsi Says Kangana Ranaut Put Nepotism In The Spotlight

Speaking on a podcast with Filmygyan, Warsi recalled that nepotism wasn't a major talking point when he entered the film industry. He credited Kangana Ranaut with turning the subject into a much bigger public conversation.

"Kangana came out with the idea of nepotism, and then it got big, and everyone started talking about it. Yes, it's there, but it doesn't bother me. My heart tells me at the end of the day it's about how talented you are and that's how far you will go," he said.

Warsi acknowledged that people from film families can have an easier route to their first opportunity. However, he argued that getting that chance is only the beginning. Without the ability to back it up, he believes that advantage can disappear just as quickly.

Warsi On The Pressure Star Kids Face

The actor talked about what he sees as the other side of the nepotism conversation, the expectations placed on star kids.

Warsi, who has two children, son Zeke Warsi and daughter Zene Zoe Warsi, said children of celebrities can find themselves judged against their parents before they've had the opportunity to establish their own identities.

He said, "I also know that it's not easy for a star kid. The expectations are so high. It's like today I see that happening with my child. The impression other people have of them, because they are my kids, is that they have to be good actors. I feel like, 'oh my god, don't say that,' because everyone has their own personalities. Too much is expected of star kids, and they have to live up to too many people's expectations. It's not fair. The maximum that can happen to them is a door gets opened faster, but if you are not talented, it shuts down quickly."

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Arshad Warsi's Upcoming Films

Warsi is currently gearing up for Ghamasaan, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and starring Pratik Gandhi, Ishita Dutta and Rajpal Yadav alongside him. The film is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on September 11, 2026.

He is also part of King, directed by Siddharth Anand and led by Shah Rukh Khan. The film features Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026.