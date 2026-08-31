Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tej Pratap Yadav made startling claims on 'Bhojpuri Bawaal' show.

He alleged ex-PA, 'Jai Chand' conspired against him.

Yadav claimed honey trap, blackmail, security removal, threats.

Tej Pratap Yadav has made a series of startling claims about alleged threats, betrayal, blackmail and a honey trap during an episode of JioHotstar’s show ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’. The elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav opened up about his troubled relationships with people around him and also claimed that he fears for his safety. His remarks on the show have drawn attention, particularly his allegations involving his former PA and people he referred to as “Jai Chand”.

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Tej Pratap Yadav Says People Tried To Damage His Image

During a recent episode of ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’, Kishor Ajwani questioned Tej Pratap on several issues. He responded openly and spoke about how he believes certain people attempted to undermine him and create a negative image of him.

Tej Pratap said, “Hum down to earth hain. Kyunki hum kisi se bhi mil lete hain, unke saath baith lete hain aur neta log nahi kar paate hain. Aur logon ko laga ki ye zameen se juda hai aur hawa mein ud raha hai. Unbalanced ho gaya. Uske ird-gird ke jo log the, humko damage karna chalu kar diye. Us tareeke ka perception banana shuru kar diya aur chalu kar diya. Woh log group banaye aur social media par mujhe gaali dilate the paise dekar, taaki main chhodkar bhaag jaaun.”

He went on to allege that people close to him had betrayed his trust. Tej Pratap also spoke about a post attributed to his father and made serious accusations against individuals he linked to the episode.

He said, “My father did not write on social media that I was expelling my son; it was a Jai Chand, who had come from Haryana, who wrote it. I am saying this openly here and I am also challenging him. These are all shrimp. Nothing is going to come of this. Nothing can happen to our father. My PA Motilal had also joined hands with the opposition. He ran away with Rs 20 lakh of the party funds. He betrayed us. This Jai Chand from Haryana met a leader at the Centre in Delhi and even got my security removed.”Tej Pratap Yadav claims he receives threats

The RJD leader also claimed that he has received threats and said he worries about what could happen when he travels to certain areas.

'We Also Receive Threats'

“We also receive threats. Because we have to go to that belt as well, who knows, someone might get dynamite planted there. I feel that this Jai Chand might get me killed; perhaps only then will these people believe me.”

Tej Pratap described the alleged events as part of a wider conspiracy. He also linked the issue to security arrangements involving his family and expressed concern about who would take responsibility if something happened to him.

“Jai Chand is thinking that he should become the national president of the RJD. My mother, Rabri Devi, is a former Chief Minister, and everyone has security, but her security has been removed. So, this is out of jealousy. If something happens, who will be held responsible? No one will. It is worrying.”

Tej Pratap Names His Former PA In Allegations

During the conversation, Tej Pratap also referred to an FIR and alleged that his former PA, Motilal, was connected to people he considers his opponents.

“He stays with Motilal. It is all a conspiracy by the opposition. He is the one I fear for my life from.”

The episode also touched upon allegations involving Tej Pratap’s associate Jai Singh Rathore, who had reportedly threatened an FIR and described Tej Pratap as having a “criminal mind”. Tej Pratap, however, did not name the person he was referring to while making his claims on the show.

He further alleged that Motilal used to share his movements and meetings with “Jai Chand”.

“Motilal used to give Jai Chand my complete updates, including where I was going and whom I was meeting. I found out about it later. Motilal cheated people in my name and is now running the company with my money.”

Tej Pratap also claimed that he had a recording connected to the matter and played it during the programme.

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Honey trap And Blackmail Allegations

Tej Pratap went on to make one of his most serious allegations while explaining what he described as a betrayal of trust. According to him, someone initially gained his confidence by successfully handling party-related work before allegedly trapping and blackmailing him.

He said, “He gave me some party-related work, and when he got it done, I began to trust him. He then honey-trapped me, meaning he got me caught in a trap. He was a blackmailer. He would say, ‘If you don’t come, we’ll implicate you in a case. We’ll send you to jail. Give us Rs 5-10 lakh.’ We kept giving him money. He started creating a perception in the media. We were straightforward, and he took advantage of that and blackmailed us. He got so much work out of me. I was kind and generous like Bholenath, so I started giving him blessings, but Bhasmasur began trying to turn that very blessing against Bholenath.”