Ram Gopal Varma has been repeatedly watching Dhurandhar because Aditya Dhar's thriller has left a strong impression on him. He is particularly taken by its grounded characters and immersive storytelling.
Ram Gopal Varma Praises ‘Dhurandhar’ After Rewatching It, Calls Its Characters ‘Living, Breathing’ People
Ram Gopal Varma has praised Dhurandhar for its realistic characters and immersive storytelling, saying filmmakers can learn from its grounded approach.
- Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma repeatedly praised
- He highlighted the film's grounded characters and immersive, relatable storytelling.
- Varma contrasted its approach with stylized, hero-worshipping cinematic narratives.
- He noted
Ram Gopal Varma has been returning to Dhurandhar repeatedly in recent days, and his latest post makes it clear that Aditya Dhar's thriller has left a strong impression on him. The filmmaker has singled out the film's grounded characters and immersive storytelling, arguing that there are lessons in its approach that other filmmakers should pay attention to.
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Ram Gopal Varma Keeps Rewatching Dhurandhar
Varma’s interest in the film has been visible on social media. On August 26, he wrote, "Now watching #Dhurandhar again." The following day, he posted, "Watching #Dhurandhar once again." Then, on August 29, he returned to the film yet again, writing, "Watching #Dhurandhar again and again."
His repeated viewing eventually led to a more detailed take on what, in his view, makes Dhurandhar stand apart.
What Ram Gopal Varma Likes About Dhurandhar
Varma praised the film for creating characters who feel convincing rather than simply serving the star at the centre of the story.
He said, "What every film maker should understand from #dhurandhar is that it is full of living, breathing characters who seem as real as you and me sitting and watching in the theatre, hence making it highly relatable. Satya is about gangsters, but be it Bhiku Matre, Kallu Mama or Vakil Mule, they all look as real as anyone real. Dhurandhar took this to another level."
‘Dhurandhar’ And The Difference In Its Approach
Varma then expanded on the point, contrasting the film’s treatment of its characters with what he sees as a more stylised approach in some other big-budget movies.
What every film maker should understand from #dhurandhar is that it is full of living, breathing characters who seem as real as you and me sitting and watching in the theatre, hence making it highly relatable. Satya is about gangsters, but be it Bhiku Matre, Kallu Mama or Vakil…— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 31, 2026
He said, "That is the only lesson worth stealing for all film makers which the one most expensive films refuse to learn. Back in the day even in a mega budget film like Titanic , James Cameron spent the money to make it look as real as possible whereas we do the exact opposite here."
He added, "Dhurandhar does not treat its hero as a walking poster who must be worshipped at all costs. He can be non existent in the room. He can wait tables, listen instead of speaking , miscalculate, get dirty, get smaller in front of more smaller characters . The camera does not constantly elevate . It watches. Rehman Dakait does not exist to look iconic in a still.. he exists as a man with a specific laugh, a specific fear, a specific way of holding a gun or a stare . The politician, the cop, the cousin, the juice shop friend none of them feel hired to decorate the star. They feel like people who would still be there whether the hero was there or not . You are not waiting for the next elevation shot. You are staying because the people on screen make you stay by becoming immersive."
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Varma Contrasts Dhurandhar’s Realism With Stylised Cinema
Varma argued that some films prioritise swagger, fog and extended slow-motion sequences over fully developed characters. He also criticised stories in which women exist mainly to support the central hero, rather than being portrayed as complete individuals.
By contrast, he said Dhurandhar gives violence lasting consequences. In the film, people pay a price, change as a result of what happens and are sometimes left emotionally diminished.
In the other films, violence is just a spectacle minus context . Attitude is the plot. Style arrives first and th n searches for a reason.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Ram Gopal Varma been repeatedly watching Dhurandhar?
What does Ram Gopal Varma admire about Dhurandhar's characters?
Varma praises Dhurandhar for creating living, breathing characters who feel highly relatable and real. They appear as authentic as real people, contributing to the film's immersive quality.
How does Dhurandhar portray its hero differently from other films, according to Varma?
Varma notes that Dhurandhar does not treat its hero as a worshipped poster; the hero can be flawed or even non-existent. The camera simply watches rather than constantly elevating the protagonist.
What is Ram Gopal Varma's main criticism of other big-budget films compared to Dhurandhar?
Varma criticizes other films for prioritizing swagger, style, and spectacle over developed characters. He states that violence often lacks context and consequence, unlike in Dhurandhar where it has lasting effects.