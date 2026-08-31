Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma repeatedly praised

He highlighted the film's grounded characters and immersive, relatable storytelling.

Varma contrasted its approach with stylized, hero-worshipping cinematic narratives.

He noted

Ram Gopal Varma has been returning to Dhurandhar repeatedly in recent days, and his latest post makes it clear that Aditya Dhar's thriller has left a strong impression on him. The filmmaker has singled out the film's grounded characters and immersive storytelling, arguing that there are lessons in its approach that other filmmakers should pay attention to.

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Ram Gopal Varma Keeps Rewatching Dhurandhar

Varma’s interest in the film has been visible on social media. On August 26, he wrote, "Now watching #Dhurandhar again." The following day, he posted, "Watching #Dhurandhar once again." Then, on August 29, he returned to the film yet again, writing, "Watching #Dhurandhar again and again."

His repeated viewing eventually led to a more detailed take on what, in his view, makes Dhurandhar stand apart.

What Ram Gopal Varma Likes About Dhurandhar

Varma praised the film for creating characters who feel convincing rather than simply serving the star at the centre of the story.

He said, "What every film maker should understand from #dhurandhar is that it is full of living, breathing characters who seem as real as you and me sitting and watching in the theatre, hence making it highly relatable. Satya is about gangsters, but be it Bhiku Matre, Kallu Mama or Vakil Mule, they all look as real as anyone real. Dhurandhar took this to another level."

‘Dhurandhar’ And The Difference In Its Approach

Varma then expanded on the point, contrasting the film’s treatment of its characters with what he sees as a more stylised approach in some other big-budget movies.

What every film maker should understand from #dhurandhar is that it is full of living, breathing characters who seem as real as you and me sitting and watching in the theatre, hence making it highly relatable. Satya is about gangsters, but be it Bhiku Matre, Kallu Mama or Vakil… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 31, 2026

He said, "That is the only lesson worth stealing for all film makers which the one most expensive films refuse to learn. Back in the day even in a mega budget film like Titanic , James Cameron spent the money to make it look as real as possible whereas we do the exact opposite here."

He added, "Dhurandhar does not treat its hero as a walking poster who must be worshipped at all costs. He can be non existent in the room. He can wait tables, listen instead of speaking , miscalculate, get dirty, get smaller in front of more smaller characters . The camera does not constantly elevate . It watches. Rehman Dakait does not exist to look iconic in a still.. he exists as a man with a specific laugh, a specific fear, a specific way of holding a gun or a stare . The politician, the cop, the cousin, the juice shop friend none of them feel hired to decorate the star. They feel like people who would still be there whether the hero was there or not . You are not waiting for the next elevation shot. You are staying because the people on screen make you stay by becoming immersive."

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Varma Contrasts Dhurandhar’s Realism With Stylised Cinema

Varma argued that some films prioritise swagger, fog and extended slow-motion sequences over fully developed characters. He also criticised stories in which women exist mainly to support the central hero, rather than being portrayed as complete individuals.

By contrast, he said Dhurandhar gives violence lasting consequences. In the film, people pay a price, change as a result of what happens and are sometimes left emotionally diminished.

In the other films, violence is just a spectacle minus context . Attitude is the plot. Style arrives first and th n searches for a reason.