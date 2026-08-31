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English NewsEntertainmentMiss Teen International 2026: Cuba's Jhoanna Uranga Wins Crown In Jaipur

Miss Teen International 2026: Cuba's Jhoanna Uranga Wins Crown In Jaipur

Cuba’s Jhoanna Uranga has won Miss Teen International 2026 in Jaipur after competing against contestants from over 30 countries.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cuba's Jhoanna Uranga crowned Miss Teen International 2026.
  • She triumphed over 30+ contestants at the Jaipur finale.
  • Namibia, Paraguay, USA, and Virgin Islands were finalists.
  • Organizer Anand congratulated Cuba on its first historic victory.

Cuba’s Jhoanna Uranga has been crowned Miss Teen International 2026 at the grand finale in Jaipur, beating contestants from more than 30 countries to claim the prestigious title. The young beauty queen, who succeeds Spain’s Lorena Ruiz, said the victory fulfilled a dream she had spent more than three years preparing for.

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Jhoanna Uranga Wins Miss Teen International 2026

Uranga emerged victorious after progressing through multiple rounds of the international pageant, where contestants were assessed as they presented themselves before the judges and the audience.

Reflecting on the result after the finale, Uranga said years of preparation had finally delivered the moment she had hoped for.

"I was preparing for this for over 3 years, and honestly, all the hard work, the preparations, all the classes I have taken have truly paid off because this is one of my biggest dreams and it just came true," she said.

Her win sees Cuba take the Miss Teen International crown, with Uranga succeeding Spain’s Lorena Ruiz.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miss Teen International (@missteenint)

Namibia’s Chantel Boeren Named First Runner-Up

Namibia’s Chantel Boeren secured the first runner-up position, while Paraguay’s Giuliana Ocariz was named second runner-up.

Andrea Almestica of the United States finished as the third runner-up, with Darelys Nico of the US Virgin Islands taking the fourth runner-up spot.

The competition brought together contestants representing a wide range of countries, including Canada, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Fiji, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Namibia, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Romania, Spain, Sri Lanka, the United States, Venezuela, Vietnam and Zimbabwe, among others.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miss TEEN Namibia (@missteennamibia)

Nikhil Anand Congratulates Cuba On Historic Win

Nikhil Anand, owner of Miss Teen International, congratulated Uranga and acknowledged the difficulty of selecting the winner after the finale.

"I'm so happy that the girls brought such an exceptional performance to the world, and it was a difficult choice to make. Congratulations to Cuba, which got its first Miss International crown, and we're looking forward to working with her (Jhoanna Uranga of Cuba)," Anand said.

Anand also highlighted Uranga’s showing during the finale and reflected on India’s performance in the competition. According to him, the Indian contestant came close to taking the title but narrowly missed out.

"She's a great candidate, and she performed exceptionally well today... I always say it's a competition. Sometimes things might go well; sometimes things might not go well. And India missed the chance by a little margin," he added.

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Miss Teen International 2026 Finale Judges

The grand finale was judged by Miss Universe India 2026 Kezia Liz Mejo, Miss Teen International president Nikhil Anand and Miss India International 2026 Vaishnavi Ganesh.

With her victory in Jaipur, Jhoanna Uranga now becomes the new Miss Teen International, marking a major moment for Cuba on the international pageant stage.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Miss Teen International 2026 title?

Cuba's Jhoanna Uranga was crowned Miss Teen International 2026. She beat contestants from more than 30 countries to claim the prestigious title.

Where was the Miss Teen International 2026 finale held?

The grand finale of Miss Teen International 2026, where Jhoanna Uranga was crowned, took place in Jaipur.

Who did Jhoanna Uranga succeed as Miss Teen International?

Jhoanna Uranga succeeded Spain's Lorena Ruiz, who was the previous Miss Teen International. This marks Cuba's first win in the competition.

Who were the runner-ups in the Miss Teen International 2026 competition?

Namibia's Chantel Boeren secured the first runner-up position, while Paraguay's Giuliana Ocariz was named second runner-up. Andrea Almestica and Darelys Nico also placed.

How long did Jhoanna Uranga prepare for her victory?

Jhoanna Uranga prepared for over three years for the competition. She stated that all her hard work and classes truly paid off as it was one of her biggest dreams.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cuba Beauty Pageant Jaipur Miss Teen International Miss Teen International 2026 Jhoanna Uranga Miss Teen International Winner
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