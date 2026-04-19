Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesMalamaal Weekly 2 Gets New Director? Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Fame Amit Joshi On Board: Report

Malamaal Weekly 2 Gets New Director? Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Fame Amit Joshi On Board: Report

As per sources, Amit Joshi has reportedly been signed to direct Malamaal Weekly 2. Paresh Rawal is said to return for the sequel.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amit Joshi reportedly to direct 'Malamaal Weekly 2'.
  • Joshi's directorial skills praised for comic potential.
  • Paresh Rawal confirmed, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav approached.

One of Bollywood’s most loved comedy titles could be gearing up for a return with a fresh creative force behind the camera. If the latest industry buzz is to be believed, Malamaal Weekly 2 has taken a major step forward.

As per sources quoted by Bollywood Hungama, filmmaker Amit Joshi, known for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has reportedly been signed to direct the upcoming sequel.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Announces Second Pregnancy With Ranveer Singh In Adorable Post

Amit Joshi To Lead The Sequel 

According to sources of Bollywood Hungama, the makers believe Amit Joshi is the right fit to handle the humour, chaos and comic madness that made the original film memorable.

A source told the publication, “Amit Joshi has proved his worth as a director and also as a writer. The makers are confident that he would be apt to do justice to the comic quotient and the madness which is present in abundance in the script of Malamaal Weekly 2.”

The reported development has instantly sparked curiosity among fans, especially after Amit Joshi’s successful outing with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Earlier Reports Around Another Amit Had Created Confusion

Before this update, there had been speculation that filmmaker Amit Sharma of Maidaan, Badhaai Ho and Tevar fame was being considered for the project.

However, a few weeks ago, he dismissed the rumours while speaking to Hindustan Times. He said, “There seems to be some speculation around this, but no, this is not true. I’m not attached to the film in any capacity…I’d really appreciate it if we could avoid circulating unverified information.”

That clarification appears to have cleared the path for the fresh report naming Amit Joshi.

ALSO READ: T-Series Founder Gulshan Kumar’s Brother Darshan Kumar Passes Away At 70

Paresh Rawal Confirmed, More Familiar Faces Could Return

In another major update reported earlier, veteran actor Paresh Rawal had confirmed that he is part of the film.

When asked by Hindustan Times in March 2026 whether he had signed Malamaal Weekly, he responded, “Yes, it is true. I am doing the film.”

As per sources cited by Bollywood Hungama, Riteish Deshmukh and Rajpal Yadav, who featured in the 2006 original alongside Paresh Rawal, have also reportedly been approached for the sequel. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether they have officially signed the project.

The original Malamaal Weekly built a loyal fan following with its quirky characters, sharp humour and memorable performances. With a sequel now reportedly in motion and familiar names linked to the cast, anticipation is steadily growing.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is reportedly set to direct Malamaal Weekly 2?

Filmmaker Amit Joshi, known for 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', has reportedly been signed to direct the upcoming sequel.

Has any actor confirmed their participation in Malamaal Weekly 2?

Yes, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed that he is part of the film. Riteish Deshmukh and Rajpal Yadav have reportedly been approached as well.

Were there previous rumors about another director for Malamaal Weekly 2?

Yes, filmmaker Amit Sharma was previously rumored to be directing the sequel, but he denied these reports.

Why was Amit Joshi chosen to direct Malamaal Weekly 2?

Makers believe Amit Joshi is the right fit to handle the humor and comic madness that made the original film memorable. They are confident he can do justice to the script's comic quotient.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Apr 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Paresh Rawal Rajpal Yadav ENtertainment News Malamaal Weekly 2 Amit Joshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Malamaal Weekly 2 Gets New Director? Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Fame Amit Joshi On Board: Report
Malamaal Weekly 2 Gets New Director? Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Fame Amit Joshi On Board: Report
Movies
Bhooth Bangla OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy
Bhooth Bangla OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy
Movies
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Crosses Rs 60 Cr Worldwide, Gives Dhurandhar 2 Tough Competition
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Crosses Rs 60 Cr Worldwide, Gives Dhurandhar 2 Tough Competition
Movies
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 1,750 Cr Worldwide Despite Clash With Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 1,750 Cr Worldwide Despite Clash With Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla
Advertisement

Videos

War Alert: Israeli Officials Warn of Possible Return to War Scenario
Breaking News: Three Possible Outcomes as Middle East Ceasefire Nears Deadline
War Update: Houthi movement Issues Warning Over Bab-el-Mandeb Strait
Middle East conflict: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Pushes Middle East Toward Fresh Conflict
Breaking News: U.S.–Iran Tensions Rise Again Despite Ceasefire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget