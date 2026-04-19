Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amit Joshi reportedly to direct 'Malamaal Weekly 2'.

Joshi's directorial skills praised for comic potential.

Paresh Rawal confirmed, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav approached.

One of Bollywood’s most loved comedy titles could be gearing up for a return with a fresh creative force behind the camera. If the latest industry buzz is to be believed, Malamaal Weekly 2 has taken a major step forward.

As per sources quoted by Bollywood Hungama, filmmaker Amit Joshi, known for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has reportedly been signed to direct the upcoming sequel.

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Amit Joshi To Lead The Sequel

According to sources of Bollywood Hungama, the makers believe Amit Joshi is the right fit to handle the humour, chaos and comic madness that made the original film memorable.

A source told the publication, “Amit Joshi has proved his worth as a director and also as a writer. The makers are confident that he would be apt to do justice to the comic quotient and the madness which is present in abundance in the script of Malamaal Weekly 2.”

The reported development has instantly sparked curiosity among fans, especially after Amit Joshi’s successful outing with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Earlier Reports Around Another Amit Had Created Confusion

Before this update, there had been speculation that filmmaker Amit Sharma of Maidaan, Badhaai Ho and Tevar fame was being considered for the project.

However, a few weeks ago, he dismissed the rumours while speaking to Hindustan Times. He said, “There seems to be some speculation around this, but no, this is not true. I’m not attached to the film in any capacity…I’d really appreciate it if we could avoid circulating unverified information.”

That clarification appears to have cleared the path for the fresh report naming Amit Joshi.

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Paresh Rawal Confirmed, More Familiar Faces Could Return

In another major update reported earlier, veteran actor Paresh Rawal had confirmed that he is part of the film.

When asked by Hindustan Times in March 2026 whether he had signed Malamaal Weekly, he responded, “Yes, it is true. I am doing the film.”

As per sources cited by Bollywood Hungama, Riteish Deshmukh and Rajpal Yadav, who featured in the 2006 original alongside Paresh Rawal, have also reportedly been approached for the sequel. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether they have officially signed the project.

The original Malamaal Weekly built a loyal fan following with its quirky characters, sharp humour and memorable performances. With a sequel now reportedly in motion and familiar names linked to the cast, anticipation is steadily growing.