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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDeepika Padukone Announces Second Pregnancy With Ranveer Singh In Adorable Post

Deepika Padukone Announces Second Pregnancy With Ranveer Singh In Adorable Post

Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh through an adorable social media post featuring daughter Dua.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 11:20 AM (IST)

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared heartwarming news that has sent fans into celebration mode. The beloved pair are all set to become parents once again, as Deepika announced her second pregnancy through a sweet social media post on Sunday.

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Adorable Post Featuring Daughter Dua

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika shared a charming picture that subtly confirmed the happy news, instantly drawing attention across social media. The heartwarming post featured their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a pregnancy kit, adding an emotional and personal touch to the announcement. Fans were quick to praise the couple’s adorable way of sharing the update, with many calling it one of the sweetest celebrity pregnancy reveals in recent times. The thoughtful family moment made the news even more special for admirers of the star couple.

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A New Chapter For Deepika And Ranveer

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a grand wedding ceremony at Lake Como. Their celebrations beautifully honoured both Deepika’s Konkani roots and Ranveer’s Sindhi heritage.

Their love story began on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, the two got engaged privately in 2015 before officially marrying in 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024. Since then, fans have loved every glimpse of their parenting journey. Now, with another baby on the way, the family is stepping into an exciting new phase.

Deepika and Ranveer remain one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, and every milestone in their personal life creates massive buzz. With this latest announcement, the excitement is only growing.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone DeepVeer Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News DeepVeer Second Pregnancy
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