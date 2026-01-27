Chahal’s Cryptic ‘Changed My Mind’ Post Sparks Buzz After RJ Mahvash Unfollowed Him

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has reignited speculation about his personal life after sharing a cryptic Instagram story that read, “I prayed for change, so I changed my mind.” The post surfaced days after Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollowed each other on social media, prompting renewed curiosity among fans. Since then, both have posted indirect messages online, adding fuel to rumours of a fallout. While neither has addressed the situation publicly, their carefully worded updates have kept social media buzzing.

Quotes, Silence & Shifting Priorities

Before the latest post, Chahal had shared another reflective message, quoting Krishna’s advice to Arjuna: “Not everyone deserves your explanation. Sometimes it’s okay to be silent, let them assume that you are wrong.” Followers interpreted the back-to-back stories as hints at emotional closure and changing priorities.

Around the same time, Chahal was also spotted with Bigg Boss fame Shefali Bagga, further intensifying online chatter. However, no official statement has been made regarding his current relationship status.

RJ Mahvash, who had often been seen with Chahal following his divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma, also posted a series of cryptic updates. In one Instagram story, she shared a casual video from her car with the caption: “90 per cent of the time you’ll see me fixing my hair. The rest of the time, I fix life.” In another post, she wrote, “Sending you some peace,” alongside an emoji.





Past Rumours & Present Uncertainty

The nature of Chahal and Mahvash’s relationship had earlier drawn attention after the cricketer’s separation from Dhanashree Verma, whom he married in 2020.

Chahal previously addressed these rumours on Raj Shamani’s podcast, firmly denying any such claims. He said Mahvash faced unfair backlash, including being labelled a “homewrecker”, and admitted he felt terrible about the way she was treated online.

But with both opting for cryptic posts over direct explanations, fans are left reading between the lines, and waiting to see whether either breaks their silence.