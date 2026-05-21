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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'You're My Unpaid PR': Pritam Reacts After Cocktail 2's Mashooqa Faces Allegations Of Copying '90s Italian Song

'You're My Unpaid PR': Pritam Reacts After Cocktail 2's Mashooqa Faces Allegations Of Copying '90s Italian Song

Pritam reacts after Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa faces plagiarism allegations online, with social media comparing it to an Italian track from 1993.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 May 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pritam addresses plagiarism claims for Mashooqa.
  • Users alleged that the singer has copied an old Italian song.
  • Pritam calls accusers his 'Unpaid PR'.
  • He has faced similar allegations previously for other songs.

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty has responded sharply after fresh plagiarism allegations surfaced online over Mashooqa, a song from the upcoming film Cocktail 2. The track recently became the centre of debate on social media, where several users claimed it sounded similar to the 1993 Italian song Se So Arrubate A Nonna.

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Pritam Says Critics Have Become His ‘Unpaid PR’

(Image Source: Instagram/@ipritamofficial)
(Image Source: Instagram/@ipritamofficial)

Reacting to the controversy, Pritam shared a strongly worded note on Instagram stories late on Wednesday night. The composer expressed frustration over repeatedly facing allegations every time a new song of his is released.

“Every single of my song release comes with set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called ‘imaginary similarities’. Same people, same 'inspired by' thesis. Boss, at this point you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say guys NOT NICE,” he wrote.

Social Media Debate Around Mashooqa

MASHOOQA BY PRITAM COPIED FROM SE SO ARRUBATA (1993)
by u/Main-hoon-don in BollyBlindsNGossip

The conversation first picked up pace after a Reddit user shared side-by-side clips of Mashooqa and the 1993 Italian number, pointing to what many felt were striking similarities in the melody. Soon, social media platforms were flooded with mixed reactions.

The original song, Se So Arrubate A Nonna, was released in 1993 by Italian duo Bibi and Coco as part of their album Le Origini Vol. 2. The Neapolitan track, whose title translates to “The Kidnapped Grandma”, was not considered a major international hit at the time of release. However, over the years, it has developed a cult following among listeners.

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Composer Has Faced Similar Allegations Before

This is not the first time the National Award-winning composer has found himself amid claims of copied music. Earlier in his career too, Pritam faced repeated accusations that some of his tracks were inspired by international songs.

Among the tracks frequently discussed in such debates is Pehli Nazar Mein from Race. The song has long been compared online to the Korean track Sarang Hae Yo by Kim Hyung Sup, which was released in 2005, while the Bollywood version arrived three years later in 2008.

Another song often brought into these conversations is Zara Zara Touch Me from Race. The track has widely been described online as heavily inspired by the 2004 Chinese-language song Zhu Lin Shen Chu (Deep in the Bamboo Grove) by Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent controversy surrounding Pritam's song 'Mashooqa'?

Pritam's new song 'Mashooqa' from the film Cocktail 2 has faced plagiarism allegations. Users claim it sounds similar to a 1993 Italian song called 'Se So Arrubate A Nonna'.

How has Pritam responded to the plagiarism allegations?

Pritam has expressed frustration, calling the accusers his 'unpaid PR team' and stating they have created a genre of 'imaginary similarities'.

What is the song 'Se So Arrubate A Nonna'?

It's a 1993 Italian Neapolitan track by duo Bibi and Coco. While not a major hit then, it has gained a cult following over the years.

Has Pritam faced similar accusations before?

Yes, this is not the first time. Previously, songs like 'Pehli Nazar Mein' and 'Zara Zara Touch Me' have also been compared to international tracks.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
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