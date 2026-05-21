Dhurandhar OTT Release: Ranveer Singh Film To Return On Netflix With Unseen Scenes, Raw Cut

After smashing box-office records and emerging as one of the year’s biggest blockbusters, Dhurandhar is now set for its OTT release in a never-before-seen avatar. The film’s “raw and undekha” version will begin streaming on Netflix from Friday, May 22. It will also be available on JioHotstar from the same date.

Dhurandhar OTT Release

Sharing the announcement poster, Netflix captioned it, “Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak.” The original version released only in Hindi, but the new “raw and undekha” cut will stream in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. This is good news for fans who want to watch it in Tamil and Telugu.

Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ccbYFBXV4t — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 20, 2026

JioHotstar also teased the unfiltered version on Instagram, writing, “A kasainuma version specially for you all,” alongside a special trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

The “raw and undekha” version of Dhurandhar 2, which hit theatres on March 19, is also heading to OTT. In India, the sequel will stream on JioHotstar, and the international audiences will be able to watch it on Netflix.

Announcing the release, JioHotstar wrote, “Iss aandhi ko ab koi nahi rok sakta.” The sequel’s extended version will premiere digitally on June 4 at 7 PM and begin streaming from June 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

These OTT versions will feature footage and scenes that were not included in the theatrical cuts.

About Dhurandhar Franchise

Dhurandhar released in cinemas on December 5 last year, and its second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released on March 19 this year. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

The first film reportedly earned Rs 1307 crore worldwide, and the sequel has crossed Rs 1790 crore worldwide, thereby becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film.

Earlier, Jyoti Deshpande of JioStudios hinted that the franchise still has more in store. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves.”