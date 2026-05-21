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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Join Viral ‘Melody’ Trend Inspired By PM Modi-Meloni Moment

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Join Viral ‘Melody’ Trend Inspired By PM Modi-Meloni Moment

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal created an Instagram Reel inspired by PM Narendra Modi and PM Giorgia Meloni’s “Melody” moment, and it has left people smiling.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 21 May 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi gifted Italian PM Meloni Indian Melody candy.
  • The gift sparked an internet trend with reels and memes.
  • Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal joined the trend.
  • Kirti Kharbanda also participated, posting a themed photo.

PM Narendra Modi met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Rome. There, PM Modi gifted her a packet of popular Indian candy “Melody”, and the Internet has since been talking about that moment. Right from making reels on “Melody” to captioning posts around it to sharing memes, the Internet doesn’t seem to slow down. Riding the wave of this trend, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal created a playful Instagram Reel inspired by the “Melody” moment, leaving people grinning ear to ear.

Sonakshi, Zaheer Join Viral ‘Melody’ Trend

“In a parallel universe,” Sonakshi captioned the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show Sonakshi asking Zaheer, “What do you wanna ask?”

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Zaheer comes into the frame and replies, “You know exactly how much I love you.”

Sonakshi teases him, saying, “No, then.”

Zaheer then pulls out a Melody toffee and says, “Melody khao, khud jaan jao” [Eat Melody and find out]. He places the candy on her shoulder and walks away, after which Sonakshi picks it up and jokingly aims it back at him.

ALSO READ| ‘Indian Twitter Praising Italian Lady Is Ironic’: Vir Das Reacts To PM Modi-Meloni Meeting In Rome

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi and Zaheer are not the only celebrities to join the trend. Actor Kirti Kharbanda also shared her take, posting photos from a chocolate-themed shoot with the caption, “Yeh Melody itni chocolaty kyun hoti hai?”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

PM Modi-PM Meloni ‘Melody’ Moment

The Internet trend traces back to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Rome, where he gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a pack of the Indian candy “Melody”.

Meloni later shared a video on Instagram thanking him, saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift. A very, very good toffee,” as she showed the packet. Moments later, PM Modi chimed in with “Melody”, and both leaders burst into laughter.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Melody' trend that is being discussed online?

The 'Melody' trend started when PM Narendra Modi gifted Italian PM Giorgia Meloni a pack of Indian candy called 'Melody'. This interaction sparked an online trend with people creating content around it.

Which actors have joined the 'Melody' trend?

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal created a playful Instagram Reel inspired by the moment. Actor Kirti Kharbanda also shared her take on the trend.

How did the 'Melody' moment between PM Modi and PM Meloni unfold?

During his visit to Rome, PM Modi gifted PM Meloni a packet of Melody toffees. Meloni later shared a video thanking him and showing the candy, leading to a shared laugh.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
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Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal ENtertainment News
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