Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Join Viral ‘Melody’ Trend Inspired By PM Modi-Meloni Moment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi gifted Italian PM Meloni Indian Melody candy.

The gift sparked an internet trend with reels and memes.

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal joined the trend.

Kirti Kharbanda also participated, posting a themed photo.

PM Narendra Modi met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Rome. There, PM Modi gifted her a packet of popular Indian candy “Melody”, and the Internet has since been talking about that moment. Right from making reels on “Melody” to captioning posts around it to sharing memes, the Internet doesn’t seem to slow down. Riding the wave of this trend, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal created a playful Instagram Reel inspired by the “Melody” moment, leaving people grinning ear to ear.

Sonakshi, Zaheer Join Viral ‘Melody’ Trend

“In a parallel universe,” Sonakshi captioned the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show Sonakshi asking Zaheer, “What do you wanna ask?”

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Zaheer comes into the frame and replies, “You know exactly how much I love you.”

Sonakshi teases him, saying, “No, then.”

Zaheer then pulls out a Melody toffee and says, “Melody khao, khud jaan jao” [Eat Melody and find out]. He places the candy on her shoulder and walks away, after which Sonakshi picks it up and jokingly aims it back at him.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi and Zaheer are not the only celebrities to join the trend. Actor Kirti Kharbanda also shared her take, posting photos from a chocolate-themed shoot with the caption, “Yeh Melody itni chocolaty kyun hoti hai?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

PM Modi-PM Meloni ‘Melody’ Moment

The Internet trend traces back to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Rome, where he gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a pack of the Indian candy “Melody”.

Meloni later shared a video on Instagram thanking him, saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift. A very, very good toffee,” as she showed the packet. Moments later, PM Modi chimed in with “Melody”, and both leaders burst into laughter.