Karuppu Dominates Wednesday Box Office, Raja Shivaji And Bhooth Bangla See A Drop

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karuppu crosses Rs 100 crore net, leading mid-week box office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Aakhri Sawal show weekday dips.

Raja Shivaji and Bhooth Bangla maintain strong theatrical runs.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its massive, consistent box office success.

The midweek box office battle has delivered a mix of massive milestones, steady holds and slowing momentum across theatres. While Karuppu emerged as the biggest winner by comfortably entering the Rs 100 crore club within six days, long-running titles such as Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued to pull audiences, but witness a dip. Meanwhile, films like Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Aakhri Sawal were hit by expected weekday dips as collections softened on Wednesday.

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Karuppu Day 6 Box Office Collection

Karuppu continued its commanding run at the Indian box office on Day 6. The film earned Rs 10.30 crore net on Wednesday, registering a 19.2% decline from Tuesday’s Rs 12.75 crore collection.

Despite the dip, the film comfortably crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark in India. It recorded collections across 6,194 shows, taking its total India gross to Rs 121.96 crore, while total India net earnings now stand at Rs 105.35 crore.

The overseas market also remained strong, with the film adding Rs 3 crore gross on Day 6. Its international total has now climbed to Rs 54 crore, pushing the worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 175.96 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Day 6 Box Office Collection

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do witnessed a sharper decline on its sixth day in cinemas. The film collected Rs 2.75 crore net on Wednesday, marking a 21.4% drop from Tuesday’s Rs 3.50 crore.

Running across 5,559 shows, the film’s India gross collection has now reached Rs 32.07 crore, while the India net total stands at Rs 27 crore.

Overseas, the film added another Rs 0.60 crore gross, taking the international tally to Rs 5.35 crore. Worldwide gross earnings currently stand at Rs 37.42 crore.

Akhri Sawal Day 6 Box Office Collection

Aakhri Sawal recorded a comparatively smaller decline on Day 6. The film earned Rs 0.19 crore net, slipping only 5% from the previous day’s Rs 0.20 crore.

The movie played across 1,161 shows on Wednesday. So far, its India gross collection has touched Rs 3.08 crore, while net earnings stand at Rs 2.59 crore.

Its overseas gross total currently remains at Rs 0.50 crore, taking worldwide collections to Rs 3.58 crore.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Day 13 Box Office Collection

On its second Wednesday, Daadi Ki Shaadi collected Rs 0.14 crore gross and Rs 0.12 crore net. The film was screened in 377 shows and recorded an occupancy of 12%.

After 13 days in theatres, the Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor-led film has earned Rs 7.26 crore worldwide gross, entirely from domestic markets, while total India net collections stand at Rs 6.58 crore.

Raja Shivaji Day 20 Box Office Collection

Historical drama Raja Shivaji continued its steady performance on Day 20. The film collected Rs 1.10 crore net on Wednesday, showing a 15.4% drop from Tuesday’s Rs 1.30 crore.

The film ran across 2,204 shows and has now accumulated Rs 104.19 crore gross in India. Its India net total currently stands at Rs 88.10 crore.

Internationally, the film added Rs 0.05 crore on Day 20, pushing overseas earnings to Rs 4.15 crore. Worldwide gross collections have now reached Rs 108.34 crore.

Patriot Day 20 Box Office Collection

Patriot recorded minimal movement on its third Wednesday, collecting Rs 0.03 crore in both gross and net earnings. The film was screened in 136 shows and reported an occupancy of 8%.

Following its 20-day theatrical run, the film’s worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 79.89 crore, including Rs 36.64 crore from India and Rs 43.25 crore overseas. Its India net total currently stands at Rs 31.58 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Day 34 Box Office Collection

Even after more than a month in cinemas, Bhooth Bangla is continuing to draw audiences. On Day 34, the film earned Rs 0.80 crore net, reflecting an 11.1% decline from Tuesday’s Rs 0.90 crore.

The horror-comedy played across 2,457 shows on Wednesday. Its India gross collection has now climbed to Rs 202.39 crore, while India net collections stand at Rs 170.75 crore.

Overseas, the film added Rs 0.03 crore on Day 34, taking total international earnings to Rs 53.63 crore. Worldwide gross collections have now touched Rs 256.02 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 63 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains one of the biggest theatrical success stories of the year. On Day 63, the film earned Rs 0.20 crore net, witnessing a 9.1% drop from Tuesday’s Rs 0.22 crore.

The film played in 409 shows on Wednesday. Its India gross collections have now surged to Rs 1,372.19 crore, while India net earnings stand at a staggering Rs 1,146.55 crore.

Globally, the film has collected Rs 426.67 crore overseas, pushing total worldwide gross collections to a massive Rs 1,798.86 crore.

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Wednesday Box Office Verdict

Wednesday belonged firmly to Karuppu, which emerged as the biggest performer of the day by crossing the Rs 100 crore net milestone despite witnessing a 19.2% dip in collections. While Pati Patni Aur Woh Do saw a noticeable weekday slowdown with earnings dropping by 21.4%, Aakhri Sawal managed to remain relatively stable, registering only a 5% decline.

At the same time, both Raja Shivaji and Bhooth Bangla continued to display strong staying power at the box office, recording drops of under 16% even after extended theatrical runs. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge once again showed its extraordinary consistency, holding steady on Day 63 with a minimal 9.1% fall in collections.