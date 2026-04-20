Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Ends Abruptly; Raqesh Bapat Misses Trophy for Third Time

Television actor Raqesh Bapat came close to glory again but missed out once more. In Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, he became the runner-up, finishing just behind winner Tanvi Kolte. This marks the third time Raqesh entered a Bigg Boss house without lifting the trophy. Fans loved his gentle style, but his dreams were shattered yet again after six years. What’s next for the star who keeps fighting strong?

Strong Run In Bigg Boss Marathi 6

Raqesh Bapat showed great skills in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh. The season ended after a long journey, with Tanvi Kolte taking the win. She beat strong players like Raqesh and Vishal Kotian, who were seen as top favorites. Riteish Deshmukh hosted the thrilling finale where Tanvi’s smart gameplay stood out and ultimately secured her victory.

Raqesh vs Vishal: A Familiar Rivalry

Raqesh and Vishal Kotian were the biggest rivals inside the house. Both had prior Bigg Boss experience. They had also appeared together in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Season 15, which was won by Tejasswi Prakash. However, both their journeys ended early in that season. Vishal has entered the house twice before, but Raqesh’s track record stands out with three attempts and no win.

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Bigg Boss OTT 1: Where It All Began

In 2021, Raqesh joined Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, hosted by Karan Johar. His chemistry with Shamita Shetty grabbed major attention, and their love angle became one of the season’s highlights. Fans believed their bond would take him far, but it wasn’t enough for victory. Shamita finished as second runner-up, while Raqesh ended as third runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15: A Short-Lived Return

Right after OTT, Raqesh entered Bigg Boss 15 with Salman Khan as host. Shamita Shetty was also part of the season, and makers hoped to continue their popular pairing. However, the expected spark faded quickly. Within a month, Raqesh chose to exit the show early, cutting his journey short once again.

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Bigg Boss Season 6 Abrupt Ending

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi concluded in an unexpected and controversial manner as the grand finale episode ended abruptly, leaving viewers dissatisfied with the editing and presentation. The season saw Tanvi Kolte emerging as the winner after a competitive journey inside the house, while Raqesh Bapat finished as the runner-up. However, instead of delivering a detailed and emotionally complete finale, the broadcast was reportedly rushed and heavily edited, cutting down key moments, celebrations, and contestant reactions. This led to widespread criticism on social media, with viewers accusing the makers of poor editing and an unsatisfying conclusion to an otherwise dramatic season filled with twists, eliminations, and strong performances.

Three Attempts, No Trophy: Raqesh’s Bigg Boss Journey

Raqesh is likely the only celebrity to enter the Bigg Boss house three times without winning. Each time, he played well but ended up disappointed. In Bigg Boss Marathi 6, he maintained a calm, gentle, and fair approach, earning respect from housemates. His strong performance in tasks, especially against Vishal, was widely appreciated.

Tanvi Kolte’s Winning Edge

Despite Raqesh’s consistent efforts, Tanvi Kolte’s sharp gameplay won viewers’ hearts. She played strategically and emerged as a strong fan favorite. In the end, audience support tilted in her favor, leaving Raqesh as runner-up once again. His calm personality earned praise, but Tanvi proved to be the stronger contender. His Bigg Boss dream slips away yet again, leaving fans wondering if luck will ever turn in his favour.