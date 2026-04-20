Raqesh Bapat has been on Bigg Boss a total of three times: Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, Bigg Boss 15, and Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6.
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Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Ends Abruptly; Raqesh Bapat Misses Trophy for Third Time
Raqesh Bapat once again missed the Bigg Boss trophy, finishing as runner-up in Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Despite his calm and consistent gameplay, Tanvi Kolte emerged victorious.
- Raqesh Bapat finished as runner-up in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6.
- This marks his third Bigg Boss appearance without winning a trophy.
- He previously competed in Bigg Boss OTT 1 and Bigg Boss 15.
- Tanvi Kolte was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many times has Raqesh Bapat been on Bigg Boss?
What was Raqesh Bapat's best performance in Bigg Boss?
In Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, Raqesh Bapat achieved his highest placement by becoming the runner-up. He also finished as third runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.
Who did Raqesh Bapat compete against in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6?
Raqesh Bapat's biggest rival in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 was Vishal Kotian. The winner of the season was Tanvi Kolte.
Did Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's relationship last after Bigg Boss OTT?
Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's chemistry was a highlight in Bigg Boss OTT, but their relationship did not lead to a win for Raqesh. They were both contestants in Bigg Boss 15 shortly after.
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