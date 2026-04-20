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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Ends Abruptly; Raqesh Bapat Misses Trophy for Third Time

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Ends Abruptly; Raqesh Bapat Misses Trophy for Third Time

Raqesh Bapat once again missed the Bigg Boss trophy, finishing as runner-up in Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Despite his calm and consistent gameplay, Tanvi Kolte emerged victorious.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raqesh Bapat finished as runner-up in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6.
  • This marks his third Bigg Boss appearance without winning a trophy.
  • He previously competed in Bigg Boss OTT 1 and Bigg Boss 15.
  • Tanvi Kolte was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6.

Television actor Raqesh Bapat came close to glory again but missed out once more. In Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, he became the runner-up, finishing just behind winner Tanvi Kolte. This marks the third time Raqesh entered a Bigg Boss house without lifting the trophy. Fans loved his gentle style, but his dreams were shattered yet again after six years. What’s next for the star who keeps fighting strong?

 Strong Run In Bigg Boss Marathi 6

Raqesh Bapat showed great skills in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh. The season ended after a long journey, with Tanvi Kolte taking the win. She beat strong players like Raqesh and Vishal Kotian, who were seen as top favorites. Riteish Deshmukh hosted the thrilling finale where Tanvi’s smart gameplay stood out and ultimately secured her victory.

Raqesh vs Vishal: A Familiar Rivalry

Raqesh and Vishal Kotian were the biggest rivals inside the house. Both had prior Bigg Boss experience. They had also appeared together in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Season 15, which was won by Tejasswi Prakash. However, both their journeys ended early in that season. Vishal has entered the house twice before, but Raqesh’s track record stands out with three attempts and no win.

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Bigg Boss OTT 1: Where It All Began

In 2021, Raqesh joined Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, hosted by Karan Johar. His chemistry with Shamita Shetty grabbed major attention, and their love angle became one of the season’s highlights. Fans believed their bond would take him far, but it wasn’t enough for victory. Shamita finished as second runner-up, while Raqesh ended as third runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15: A Short-Lived Return

Right after OTT, Raqesh entered Bigg Boss 15 with Salman Khan as host. Shamita Shetty was also part of the season, and makers hoped to continue their popular pairing. However, the expected spark faded quickly. Within a month, Raqesh chose to exit the show early, cutting his journey short once again.

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Bigg Boss Season 6 Abrupt Ending

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi concluded in an unexpected and controversial manner as the grand finale episode ended abruptly, leaving viewers dissatisfied with the editing and presentation. The season saw Tanvi Kolte emerging as the winner after a competitive journey inside the house, while Raqesh Bapat finished as the runner-up. However, instead of delivering a detailed and emotionally complete finale, the broadcast was reportedly rushed and heavily edited, cutting down key moments, celebrations, and contestant reactions. This led to widespread criticism on social media, with viewers accusing the makers of poor editing and an unsatisfying conclusion to an otherwise dramatic season filled with twists, eliminations, and strong performances.

Three Attempts, No Trophy: Raqesh’s Bigg Boss Journey

Raqesh is likely the only celebrity to enter the Bigg Boss house three times without winning. Each time, he played well but ended up disappointed. In Bigg Boss Marathi 6, he maintained a calm, gentle, and fair approach, earning respect from housemates. His strong performance in tasks, especially against Vishal, was widely appreciated.

Tanvi Kolte’s Winning Edge

Despite Raqesh’s consistent efforts, Tanvi Kolte’s sharp gameplay won viewers’ hearts. She played strategically and emerged as a strong fan favorite. In the end, audience support tilted in her favor, leaving Raqesh as runner-up once again. His calm personality earned praise, but Tanvi proved to be the stronger contender. His Bigg Boss dream slips away yet again, leaving fans wondering if luck will ever turn in his favour.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many times has Raqesh Bapat been on Bigg Boss?

Raqesh Bapat has been on Bigg Boss a total of three times: Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, Bigg Boss 15, and Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6.

What was Raqesh Bapat's best performance in Bigg Boss?

In Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, Raqesh Bapat achieved his highest placement by becoming the runner-up. He also finished as third runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

Who did Raqesh Bapat compete against in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6?

Raqesh Bapat's biggest rival in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 was Vishal Kotian. The winner of the season was Tanvi Kolte.

Did Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's relationship last after Bigg Boss OTT?

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's chemistry was a highlight in Bigg Boss OTT, but their relationship did not lead to a win for Raqesh. They were both contestants in Bigg Boss 15 shortly after.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shamita Shetty Riteish Deshmukh Raqesh Bapat Salman Khan Bigg Boss Vishal Kotian Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Tanvi Kolte Winner
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